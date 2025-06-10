UK Government ‘betraying Wales’ over rail funding, Plaid leader says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plaid Cymru has called for the First Minister of Wales to condemn the UK government for “betraying Wales” on rail funding.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid, criticised the UK Labour Government for reclassifying the £6.6 billion Oxford to Cambridge line to an England and Wales project.

The designation means Wales will not receive the additional rail funding it would get if branded an England-only project.

Mr ap Iorwerth called on Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Labour First Minister, to condemn the reclassification.

Baroness Morgan agreed Wales was not getting its fair share but said she was expecting to see positive changes in the UK Government’s spending review on Wednesday.

Mr ap Iorwerth’s comments come following reports that revealed the project had originally been listed as England-only from 2020 to 2024.

The Treasury told the BBC the classification was a “publishing error” and insisted it was always considered an England and Wales development.

Speaking First Minister’s Questions in the Senedd on Tuesday, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “We were getting our share until Labour actively moved the goalposts.

“Labour went out of its way to make sure Wales wouldn’t get the money when the big spending really began.”

He added: “She should be joining me in condemning the UK Labour Government for betraying Wales. Will she?”

Mr ap Iorwerth argued the reclassification was a “new HS2 scandal” – a rail project that has been controversial in Wales.

Despite none of the track being laid in the country, it was also designated an England and Wales project by the last UK Conservative government.

Plaid has said this designation cost Wales £3.9 billion in funding.

Responding to Mr Iorwerth, Baroness Morgan said: “I’ve learned to expect nothing but constant negativity from the Plaid Cymru leader.

“I’ve been clear and I’ve been consistent when it comes to rail funding that we have not been getting our fair share of funding, in a position that the Tories left us with for over a decade.

“The difference between the Tories and the UK Labour Government is that they’ve recognised that injustice.

“I don’t know what’s going to be in the spending review, but the one thing I do know is that if Labour gave Wales a total land of milk and honey, Plaid Cymru would still find fault.”

Baroness Morgan added they were “expecting something positive from the spending review”, but the Welsh government would have to keep on making the case for a fair share of funding.

In January, the UK government admitted Welsh railways had been underfunded, with spending at “low levels” in recent years.

However, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander did not announce any additional funding at the time.