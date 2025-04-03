Serving police officers urged to have say in Everard inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers and staff are being urged to have their say in the inquiry into the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by off-duty police officer Wayne Couzens.

The Angiolini Inquiry has launched a workforce survey for those serving across police forces in England and Wales a year after its first report revealed Couzens should never have been given a job as a police officer.

It found chances to stop the sexual predator were repeatedly ignored and missed, and inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini warned without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there is “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight”.

The workforce survey launched on March 31 gives police staff the chance to share their views on issues such as recruitment, vetting, culture and standards, including misconduct processes.

It will contribute to part two of the inquiry, investigating whether there is a risk of issues found in part one from happening again, such as failures of police vetting and poor police investigation into reports of sexual offences.

It will also look at police culture and address broader concerns around women’s safety in public spaces.

Lady Elish said: “Over the last three years my inquiry has engaged with many officers and staff. I’m always encouraged by the commitment to serve the public.

“This survey opens the opportunity for all staff and officers to have their voices heard.

“If you’re a police constable, a staff member or involved at any level in protecting the public on a day to day basis – this survey is for you, please take the chance to participate.”

The survey will run for six weeks until May 9, and staff can check their force home page for information to take part.

Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life order, meaning he will never be released from prison, after Ms Everard’s murder in March 2021.

The third phase of the inquiry will look at the crimes of David Carrick – who also served in the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command and was jailed for life last year after being unmasked as a serial rapist.

Last month Ms Everard’s parents, Jeremy and Susan Everard, began campaigning for tougher sentencing for serious violent and sexual criminals as part of a new group called Justice for Victims launched in Parliament.