Lack of breaks ‘leading to more carers suffering poor mental health’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carers’ mental health has worsened, according to a major survey which found more than half reported often or always feeling overwhelmed.

The charity Carers UK said the results of its latest polling of more than 12,000 carers across the UK suggested that an increasing number of those who look after a disabled, older or sick relative are suffering poor mental health because they are not getting sufficient breaks.

Almost six in 10 (57%) of those who responded to the survey said they feel overwhelmed “often” or “always”.

More than a third (35%) of carers who completed the survey last summer said they had bad or very bad mental health.

This was an increase from just over a quarter (27%) the previous year.

More support with health and wellbeing was the top need cited by carers, with two thirds (66%) mentioning this compared with 61% the previous year.

Not having the opportunity to take a break from caring was the biggest reason carers gave for feeling overwhelmed, with 65% stating this to be the case.

Almost half (49%) of carers said they needed more breaks or time off from caring, while 54% said being able to have regular breaks from caring would be a challenge for them in the coming year.

More than half of carers said they needed more recognition of their needs from their local council, a rise from 46% saying this the previous year.

The proportion who said they had had an assessment in the previous 12 months under the 2014 Care Act – to look at their eligibility for additional support – remained the same as it has been since 2022, at just under a quarter (23%).

An increasing demand for social care services, together with a lack of funding for social care means that, all too often, replacement care and respite services are not available when carers need them Helen Walker, Carers UK

Some four in 10 (42%) who had been assessed reported that their local authority had not supported them afterwards, with some reporting there was limited support help available because of staff shortages and others saying they had been signposted to other services rather than being given practical support.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said respite services are “all too often” not available when carers need them, because of a rising demand for social care services and amid a lack of funding for the sector.

She said: “Unpaid carers are under immense pressure. Many tell us that their world has shrunk, that they feel isolated and alone in their caring role.

“Breaks are essential for carers, enabling them to focus on their own health, needs and interests.

“An increasing demand for social care services, together with a lack of funding for social care means that, all too often, replacement care and respite services are not available when carers need them.

“Far too many carers are not receiving adequate support, resulting in poor mental health and burnout.

“We need to see a clear plan for long-term, sustainable funding ensuring that all local authorities can fulfil their duties to carers under the Care Act 2014 and all carers can access high-quality social care when they need it.”

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Councils recognise the enormous contribution of unpaid carers who provide vital support for thousands of people every day.

“Helping councils to better support unpaid carers should be a crucial part of a long-term and sustainable funding solution for social care.”

A Government spokesperson said they recognise the “immense contribution of carers who selflessly dedicate their time to supporting others”.

They added: “We want to ensure families receive the support they need, which is why we are increasing the carer’s allowance earnings threshold by around an additional £2,000 a year – the biggest rise since it was introduced in 1976.

“The Better Care Fund, backed by £9 billion, includes funding that can be used for unpaid carer support, such as short breaks and respite services.

“We are also making available up to £3.7 billion extra for local authorities with social care responsibility in 2025-26, including an £880 million increase in the social care grant, to help them fulfil their duties to carers, including delivering a wide range of support services.”

– Carers UK surveyed 12,500 carers between June and August last year, with 63% based in England, 15% in Scotland, and 11% each in Wales and Northern Ireland. Not all respondents answered every question.