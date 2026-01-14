Fact check: International data on ‘online comments’ arrests not comparable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A widely shared online post claimed the UK has the “highest arrests for social media comments in the world”.

The post compares the UK to 13 others countries in a chart of those with “the most arrests for online comments”.

Evaluation

Analysing a handful of countries from the post’s chart shows the figures are clearly not comparable, as they cover varying crime data and time periods.

The facts

The post and chart do not include sources or timeframes for any of the countries’ figures.

Online searches suggest they are based on a range of reports and articles.

Statistics for the UK

The post claims the UK has recorded more than 12,183 arrests for “online comments”.

The figures are seemingly based on data obtained by The Times through Freedom of Information requests. The newspaper found that 37 police forces across England and Wales recorded 12,183 arrests in 2023 under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 and Section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

Not all police forces responded to its requests, so the real figure is likely higher.

It is an offence under these sections to send messages of a “grossly offensive” or “indecent, obscene or menacing” character or persistently use a public electronic communications network to cause “annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety”.

Prior to the Online Safety Act – which became law in 2024 – the sections also made it an offence to send threats or false information.

The newspaper piece quoted a police spokesperson who added the offences include “any form of communication” such as phone calls, letters, emails and hoax calls to emergency services.

Statistics for Germany

The chart says Germany has recorded more than 3,500 arrests for “online comments”.

It is likely based on figures from a report by American TV news show 60 Minutes in February last year on Germany’s police units tackling online hate speech. A prosecutor with the unit for Lower Saxony said it works on “around 3,500 cases per year”.

That figure only covers the Lower Saxony unit, which is one of 16 online hate taskforces across Germany. Therefore, the true figure for Germany is likely much higher.

Statistics for China

The post claims there have been around 1,500 arrests for “online comments” in China.

This figure appears in local media reporting from April 2024. According to the article, China’s Ministry of Public Security said on WeChat – a Chinese app – that police made more than 1,500 arrests since a campaign targeting “online rumours” started in December 2023. It had also penalised about 10,700 people.

This means that the data for China was likely part of a specific clampdown and covers considerably less than one year.

Statistics for Russia

The chart estimates Russia has recorded around 400 arrests for “online comments”.

A similar figure has circulated before which is based on a 2017 report by Agora, a Russian human rights group.

Agora’s internet freedom report found there were 411 criminal prosecutions and threats of criminal charges against internet users in 2017, with 43 cases leading to imprisonment.

This report was published before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and introduced new censorship laws.

The most recent report was published by the Net Freedom Project and recorded 882 criminal prosecutions in 2023 for online publications, posts and reposts. Of the cases, 150 led to imprisonment.

Agora was labelled an “undesirable organisation” by Russian authorities in 2023.

Needs more context

Further context around these countries’ recent approach to social media is needed, as the data above are not comparable. The figures also rely on information from some countries where data are not openly shared with the public.

Freedom House – an American think tank which studies internet freedom – gave the UK a score of 76 out of 100 in its Freedom on the Net 2025 report.

The research said the UK Government “generally enforces robust protections for political rights and civil liberties”. However, it noted that the UK had lost points – down from 78 in the 2024 report – “due to a reported increase in criminal charges for online speech”. It specifically cited The Times article.

Meanwhile, the report scored Germany 74 out of 100. The country also lost points from the previous year, down from 77. The study said this was a result of “rising self-censorship, the criminal prosecution of people who criticised politicians online, and cyberattacks linked to Russian intelligence agencies”.

Russia received a much lower score of 17 out of 100, due to its “controlled media environment”. The report said the country has “intensified restrictions on individual rights and liberties” since the invasion of Ukraine.

China was given a score of nine out of 100, as the Chinese Communist Party “maintains tight control” over media and online speech. It was the lowest rating alongside Myanmar.

The links

Post on X (archived)

The Times article (archived)

Gov.uk – Malicious Communications Act 1988 (archived)

Gov.uk – Communications Act 2003 (archived)

YouTube – 60 Minutes – Policing the internet in Germany (archived page and audio download, relevant section from around 5 minutes and 30 seconds)

South China Morning Post article (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

International Network of Civil Liberties Organisations – Agora profile (archived)

Agora – 2017 report (archived)

Amnesty International – War censorship laws in Russia (archived)

Net Freedom Project – 2023 report (archived, relevant table on page four)

Moscow Times article (archived)

Freedom House – About us (archived)

Freedom House – United Kingdom, full report (archived)

Freedom House – Germany, full report (archived)

Freedom House – Russia (archived)

Freedom House – China (archived)

Freedom House – Freedom on the Net ranking (archived)