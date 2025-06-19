MPs grant pubs extra time to open if England or Wales reach Women’s Euros semis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pubs have been granted extra time to stay open if the Lionesses reach this year’s Uefa Women’s Euros semi-finals, MPs have agreed.

Bars will be allowed to sell alcohol until 1am, if either England or Wales – or both – take part in the European Championship semi-finals or finals next month.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said venues “stand to benefit” from the temporary later closing time, pushed back from the usual 11pm cut-off, and Conservative MP Andrew Snowden warned his father might “disown” him, had his party not backed the Government’s proposal.

But if neither team manages to reach the final stages, pubs will have to stick to their ordinary licence conditions.

The semi-finals take place on July 22 and 23, with the final on July 27.

Dame Diana said this year’s championship in Switzerland, which kicks off on July 2, was a “prestigious tournament”.

She said a Government order paved the way for a “temporary extension of licensing hours across England and Wales should either England or Wales or both progress to the semi-finals or the final of the competition”.

MPs laughed when she added: “I have to say, from my limited following of football, it seems like the women’s teams have a reputation for doing far better than our male teams.”

A Home Office consultation found 87% of respondents backed the proposed extension of licensing hours for the semi-finals, dropping to 84% for the final, Dame Diana told the Commons.

Publicans “stand to benefit from this modest extension which would allow them to accommodate increased demand during these high-profile fixtures”, she said, and added: “I fully accept that the hospitality sector has had a difficult time over the last few years and this is a helpful measure.

“It is right to acknowledge as well that police representatives have expressed some concerns regarding the potential for increased crime and disorder.

“Now, whilst operational decisions on deployment and resourcing are a matter for individual forces, I am confident that appropriate measures will be taken to mitigate any risks, as has happened in similar cases.

“Notably, there have been no significant incidents of large-scale disorder linked to previous licensing extensions, which I think is testament to the professionalism of our police service, to whom we owe our thanks.”

The move to extend licensing hours applies only to alcohol, and does not apply to off licences and supermarkets.

“If neither England nor Wales reach the semi-finals, the proposed extension will not apply on July 22 or 23. Similarly, if one or both teams reach the semi-finals but do not progress to the final, normal licensing hours will apply on July 27,” Dame Diana warned.

Mr Snowden, the MP for Fylde, said his party was “delighted to support these temporary licensing changes”.

He added: “To be fair, I don’t think I would have much choice on this matter, as if I ever stood at this despatch box and opposed more time in the pub to watch football, my dad would probably disown me.”

Mr Snowden told MPs there was “no reason why we should doubt” that the reigning champions, England, will reach the semi-finals.

“We are the defending champions of the Women’s Uefa cup after England’s magnificent performance at the 2022 tournament hosted here in the UK at Wembley,” he told MPs.

“The final saw a 2-1 victory, and of course in football, it was made all the sweeter by beating the Germans.

“So this is a fantastic time to support your local as well as your national.”

MPs called “aye” to approve the extension.

Ministers can extend licences for events “of exceptional international, national, or local significance”, but must ask for MPs’ permission.

Labour MP for Wrexham Andrew Ranger has called for a tweak in the law, so that ministers can extend licensing hours without the need for a vote in Parliament.

Dame Diana said the Government has supported his Licensing Hours Extension Bill, but added it would not clear both the Commons and the Lords in time for the Women’s Euros.

She said agreeing to Thursday’s order – originally laid on May 15 – without a division reinforced “the argument that debating such measures may not represent the most effective use of parliamentary time”.

England and Wales face each other on July 13, with both home nations in Group D alongside France and the Netherlands.

The Lionesses will face France on July 5 when Wales will play the Netherlands.

On July 9, England will play the Netherlands while Wales face France.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate licensing rules.