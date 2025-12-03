Three products in high demand as shoppers shun ultra-processed foods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Waitrose says sales of jacket potatoes, butter and full-fat products have soared this year as consumers turn away from ultra-processed foods.

The upmarket supermarket said it had seen a “fundamental change” in how customers shop, influenced heavily by concerns over UPFs and the rise in weight-loss jabs.

Described by the supermarket as the “great carb comeback”, sales have increased for everything from beans to bread as an “obsession” with gut health and plant-based eating led consumers back to the importance of fibre.

Sales of large potatoes are up by a third at Waitrose on this time last year, while searches for “jacket potato” on Waitrose.com are up 178 per cent.

Shoppers have also shown a renewed interest in pork – with a fillet costing around £20 a kilo compared with beef fillet now upwards of £80 – and some lesser-known types of fish such as ray wings, with sales up 21 per cent on last year, as they sought out healthier forms of protein.

Customers are also increasingly turning to snacks, which Waitrose said was likely to be driven by reduced appetites due to the use of weight-loss jabs, with a survey of almost 4,400 customers suggesting that 57 per cent sometimes replaced a meal with “snacky foods”.

But alongside this, sales of full-fat milk, flavoured butter – real blocks instead of easy-to-spread alternatives – and premium olive oil all soared as customers focused on taste and texture when cooking.

Waitrose said sales of its No.1 Organic Ayrshire Unhomogenised Whole Milk were up 56 per cent, and sales of its Duchy Organic British Free Range Unhomogenised Whole Milk rose 25 per cent on this time last year.

Premium salted butter had “never been more popular”, it said, with sales of its No.1 French Salted Butter up 13 per cent on a year ago.

Among the trends falling out of fashion are so-called “mock meat” in favour of high-quality cuts, with other products seeing sales fall, including Dubai chocolate and sliced bread.

Dr Joanne Lunn, head of health and nutrition at Waitrose, said: “The growing awareness of ultra-processed food is meaning customers are turning back to more natural full-fat foods.

“Beyond maximising taste and texture, these full-fat foods naturally avoid the excessive sugars, stabilisers and additives commonly used to replace fat in ‘diet’ or ‘0 per cent’ alternatives.”