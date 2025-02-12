Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rebekah Vardy is being accused of an “attempt to derail” the latest stage of her Wagatha Christie libel case against Coleen Rooney.

Lawyers for Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City player Jamie Vardy, are asking the High Court in London to order Mrs Rooney’s team to hand over “privileged” documents.

They are also seeking details about her claim for VAT.

Mrs Vardy lost the libel action in 2022 and was ordered to pay more than £1.8 million to Mrs Rooney, covering 90 per cent of her legal costs.

Her lawyers are challenging the sum.

At a hearing on Tuesday, they applied for further information about retainers between Mrs Rooney — the wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney — and her solicitors.

In written submissions, Robin Dunne, for Mrs Rooney, said that “despite the hyperbolic nature of the claimant’s argument, there is no genuine issue at all”.

He added: “The defendant is forced to conclude that this is yet another attempt by the claimant to conduct this assessment in a wholly disproportionate manner.”

open image in gallery Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts of Justice ( PA Archive )

Mr Dunne also said: “The court is invited to extinguish this fishing expedition. There is no genuine issue and the VAT point has been clarified.

“The claimant’s application is misconceived, seeking orders which the court has no jurisdiction to make, but moreover is an attempt to derail this assessment.

“This will lead to yet more costs and delay, which is in neither parties’ interest.”

Jamie Carpenter KC, for Mrs Vardy, told the court that the situation over more than £300,000 in VAT is “murky, to say the least”, and that further disclosure is needed to know the VAT is properly claimed.

In his written submissions, he said: “What has emerged gives rise to a number of further questions, which needed to be answered.”

Mr Carpenter added: “It is submitted that it is not an answer simply to say that all of the VAT has been repaid, though the evidence does not presently support that in any event, because it leaves open the question of whether it was properly reclaimed in the first place.”

He also said that these issues need to be cleared up now, adding: “Further, the amount of VAT which is in issue is a clear obstacle to settlement and the avoidance of a further hearing.”

In a three-day hearing last October, lawyers for Mrs Vardy argued that the sum she is required to pay should be reduced due to what they said was “serious misconduct” by Mrs Rooney’s legal team, who allegedly “deliberately understated” her costs.

But the judge found that Mrs Rooney’s legal team had not committed wrongdoing.

Senior Costs Judge Mark Whalan said he will give judgment at a later date.