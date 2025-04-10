Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rebekah Vardy has lost a dispute over spiralling legal costs in the Wagatha Christie libel trial, leaving her with a £1.8million bill for Coleen Rooney’s lawyers.

Ms Vardy lost the high-profile libel action in 2022 and was ordered to pay the sum to cover 90 per cent of Ms Rooney’s legal costs.

But lawyers for the media personality, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, disputed the amount, arguing in the High Court last month that Ms Rooney had deliberately understated her costs at an earlier hearing.

Ms Vardy's barristers previously told a costs judge that Ms Rooney and her legal team committed “serious misconduct” by understating some of her costs to “attack the other party’s costs”. A judge found no misconduct had been committed.

Appealing that decision last month, Jamie Carpenter KC said Ms Rooney “very substantially understated” her legal costs by around 40 per cent in her budget in a document called “precendent H” 2021, in written submissions for Ms Vardy.

He said: "At all times throughout the costs budgeting process, Mrs Rooney concealed from Mrs Vardy and the court that the incurred costs in her precedents H were much less than her true incurred costs.”

Mr Carpenter said a “proportionate sanction” for the alleged misconduct would be to limit the amount of Ms Rooney’s legal costs up to August 2021 to be paid by Ms Vardy to £220,955.07.

In his written submissions, Benjamin Williams KC, for Ms Rooney, said her budget was “properly and correctly completed” and there was “no tenable case” of misconduct.

In a judgment handed down on Thursday, High Court judge Mr Justice Cavanagh dismissed Ms Vardy’s appeal, ruling Ms Rooney’s lawyer’s did not commit misconduct.

In a 38-page ruling, he found that Judge Gordon-Saker had "ample material" to reach his decision, adding that there was "no valid basis for challenging on appeal the judge's conclusion".

He said: "The court was not persuaded that the claimant had proved that the defendant's legal advisers had deliberately misled the court, or the claimant, either by things said or things not said.”

In 2019 Ms Rooney, who is married to former England captain Wayne Rooney, accused Ms Vardy, a former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant, of leaking her private information to the press on social media.

A judge found her claims were “substantially true” in July 2022, after Ms Vardy unsuccessfully sued her for libel in a high profile trial.

The judge later ordered Ms Vardy to pay 90 per cent of Ms Rooney’s costs, including an initial payment of £800,000.

The hearing in October was told that Ms Rooney’s claimed legal bill – £1,833,906.89 – was more than three times her “agreed costs budget of £540,779.07”, which Mr Carpenter said was “disproportionate”.

He continued that the earlier “understatement” of some costs was “improper and unreasonable” and “involved knowingly misleading Ms Vardy and the court”, meaning it should be reduced.