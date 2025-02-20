Volunteer who helped raise almost £2m for humanitarian causes meets the King

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 95-year-old woman who helped raise more than £1 million by setting up a charity shop met the King at a celebration for the heroes of humanitarian causes.

Concern Worldwide volunteer Nellie Hill, of Newcastle, County Down, opened the shop in 1992 in response to the Concern Emergency Appeal for the humanitarian crisis in Somalia.

Mrs Hill said she wanted to help because “she felt it was her duty” and the shop has raised £1.83 million for Concern.

On Thursday at a reception at Buckingham Palace, where she met Charles and Camilla, she said: “It is a lovely thank you to come here and say hello, although I did not think it was anything special to do then (when she opened the shop) – I just thought it was my duty at the time.”

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the reception to celebrate exceptional individuals and organisations which contribute towards humanitarian efforts across the globe.

It also marked the anniversaries of four global charities: International Health Partners, ShelterBox, Islamic Relief and Christian Aid.

Mrs Hill, a mother-of-three and an eight-time grandmother, said, “there are a lot of people doing it and volunteering”.

She added: “I started the work because I saw there was a need for it as at that particular time there was an awful lot on the television and radio asking for help for Somalia.

“The pictures were frightening and sickening and I felt I could do something.

“I am still doing the work with them but as I get older I am not as able.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of International Health Partners, the 25th anniversary of ShelterBox, the 40th anniversary of Islamic Relief Worldwide and the 80th anniversary of Christian Aid.

Displays at the reception showing the work of the four humanitarian organisations provided a chance for the guests to catch up on the latest efforts of the charities and to also hear stories from volunteers.

There was also a collection of images from the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) sent to the King for World Humanitarian Day in August 2024.

There were 15 images, one from each of DEC’s member charities, which covered the work from recent appeals including for Afghanistan, Ukraine, Pakistan and Turkey-Syria.

Images for Sudan and Gaza, where the DEC is closely monitoring the situation, were also part of the collection.

Also present at the celebration were actresses Liz Carr and Ruth Wilson, and presenters Fern Britton and Myleene Klass, who have also worked with a number of charities.

Lyse Doucet, the BBC’s chief international correspondent and cricketer Abtaha Maqsood, who is a supporter of Islamic Relief, were also among the guests.

Actress and disability rights campaigner Ms Carr said: “I think the needs for charitable and aid work is increasing. It is not a thankless task but it could feel like that because it is needed more than ever.

“So, to have a moment, to have an afternoon where someone says, ‘thank you for what you do’ before you go back and do it all again – just feels really important.”

Ms Wilson, who has worked with DEC, said: “I have nicely been invited to this event today but it is not about us – it is about all the wonderful people who do the work of aiding people who need our help.

“It feels like it is ever more important now, and more than ever, that these people are supported in their work and we continue to support them and give money.

“The future does not necessarily look bright in terms of the rest of the world so that is why it is important that we do as much as we can and to celebrate them. These people are doing extraordinary things.”

Ms Britton attended to support ShelterBox, her local charity in Cornwall. She described Thursday’s recognition of the work being done as “incredible”, adding: “It is an honour for them to be recognised. I know that the King is interested in it.

“ShelterBox feels like a community-based charity but it is doing something global. It is making a big-time difference and I am very proud to be associated with it.”

International Health Partners (IHP) is a global health NGO that helps people in disaster-hit and vulnerable communities access the medicines they need.

IHP is celebrating 20 years of making an impact, having helped more than 100 million people access healthcare following natural disasters and conflicts, and through long-term development projects across 76 countries.

ShelterBox is an international disaster charity providing emergency shelter and other essential household items including tents, tarpaulins, water filters and blankets to families around the world who have lost their homes to disaster, conflict and climate crises.

More than three million people have been supported by the charity since it was formed 25 years ago.

Islamic Relief is an independent humanitarian and development organisation which has been serving vulnerable communities across the globe since 1984.

The Birmingham-founded organisation has grown into one of the world’s largest, faith-inspired charities with offices delivering programmes that support vulnerable people in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Christian Aid partners with communities and organisations globally to support people of every faith and none at all by tackling the root causes of poverty and responding to humanitarian emergencies.