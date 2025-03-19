Air strikes in Ukraine ‘not encouraging’ sign of progress to peace – Timms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure continued as a UK Government minister said the signs were “not encouraging” for a peace deal.

In a call on Tuesday Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump agreed to a limited ceasefire on energy and infrastructure targets, the White House said.

But Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said drone strikes had continued, including a direct hit on a hospital in Sumy.

At a press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said: “Putin’s words are very different from reality.”

Mr Zelensky said he would speak to Mr Trump later on Wednesday to “discuss the details of the next steps with him”.

The White House account of the call between Mr Trump and Mr Putin said “the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire”.

But the Kremlin’s statement following the talks said the proposal covered only the more limited category of “energy infrastructure” – meaning other civilian targets were still at risk.

Mr Putin also put forward a series of conditions in response to the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day truce and called for a “complete cessation” of military aid and intelligence support to Kyiv.

Mr Trump told Fox News: “We didn’t talk about aid at all.”

UK Government minister Sir Stephen Timms said he welcomed the “rather limited move” Russia had made by committing not to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

But in response to reports of air attacks overnight, he said: “I’m hoping they haven’t been attacks on the energy infrastructure, but I haven’t seen those details.

“What we need is the full ceasefire that the US and Ukraine have agreed to. The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky last night. We want to see the ceasefire.”

Asked how realistic a prospect that is, he told LBC Radio: “It’s not encouraging beyond this rather limited move that Russia has made.

“Let’s hope that Russia can be prevailed on to deliver the full ceasefire that the US and Ukraine are asking for.”

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Mr Zelensky on Tuesday night after the call between the Russian and US presidents.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelensky this evening.

“They discussed progress President Trump had made towards a ceasefire in talks with Russia.

“President Zelensky updated on the situation on the front line and the Prime Minister reiterated (the) UK’s unwavering support.”

No 10 had earlier welcomed “the progress President Trump has made towards a ceasefire”.

The spokeswoman added: “This process must lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to ensure Russia can never launch an illegal invasion again.”

Attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid have been a feature of Moscow’s invasion campaign, with Russian forces repeatedly targeting power plants and other infrastructure.

Ukraine has responded with attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

According to the White House, Mr Trump and Mr Putin agreed in their call “that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace.

“These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”