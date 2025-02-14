What the papers say – February 14
Here are the biggest stories making headlines this Valentine’s Day.
US President Donald Trump’s one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has led a number of newspapers this Friday, with the duo pledging to commence negotiations to end the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Guardian, The Times, and the i all lead on the US President embarking on “peace talks” with his Russian counterpart; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky notably denied a seat at the table.
The Daily Express splashes with a plea from Mr Zelensky, who has “begged the world” to not sell out Ukraine in negotiations with Moscow.
A slew of EU and UK politicians adorn the front page of the Metro as European leaders lambast Mr Trump’s tactics with Putin, with some even comparing it to Europe’s treatment of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.
The Financial Times looks across the Channel for its headline, with French President Emmanuel Macron describing Mr Trump as an “electroshock” that should serve as a wake-up call to Europe.
The Daily Mirror runs with a piece on the King’s plans to venture across the pond to meet with Mr Trump.
The Independent, the Daily Mail and the Daily Star splash on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, who has been accused of beefing up her resume and an “expenses scandal” at a previous banking gig.
Britain’s defence spend leads The Daily Telegraph, as military chiefs warn Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the current fiscal outlay is simply not enough.
And, lastly, The Sun splashes on The Apprentice candidate Dr Jana Denzel, who has quit the BBC show after allegedly ‘using racist language’.