Attacks on Ukraine a sobering reminder of Russia’s ‘barbaric war’, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine are a “sobering reminder” of Russia’s “barbaric war”, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Eighteen people, including nine children, were killed on Friday by a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, the home town of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian president Mr Zelensky called for “pressure” on Moscow and said “we must not be afraid to pressure the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it”.

In a statement on Saturday, Europe minister Stephen Doughty said: “Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure are a sobering reminder that Putin continues to wage his barbaric war against Ukraine.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.

“As the Prime Minister has said, Russia could choose to accept a ceasefire but instead continues to bombard Ukraine and its population.”

The head of the British armed forces met Mr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, and said “200 planners” are working on plans for Ukraine’s security.

A further 61 people were injured in Friday’s attack, ranging from a three-month-old baby to elderly residents. Forty remain in hospital, including two children in critical condition and 17 in serious condition.

Writing on X on Saturday, Mr Zelensky thanked nations including the UK for their support, but criticised the response from the US embassy, calling it “surprisingly disappointing”.

“They are afraid to even say the word ‘Russian’ when speaking about the missile that murdered children,” Mr Zelensky said.

Bridget Brink, the US ambassador in Kyiv, posted a message on Friday which read: “Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end.”

Mr Zelensky said in his post: “Yes, the war must end. But to end it, we must not be afraid to call things by their names. We must not be afraid to pressure the one who continues this war and ignores all the world’s proposals to end it.”

Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Tony Radakin posted an image of him meeting Mr Zelensky in Kyiv.

He said he met the Ukrainian leader on Friday alongside the leader of the French armed forces General Thierry Burkhard.

“Britain and France are coming together & Europe is stepping up in a way that is real & substantial, with 200 planners from 30 nations working to strengthen Ukraine’s long term security,” Sir Tony wrote.

The UK and France have been at the forefront of planning for a so-called “coalition of the willing” made up of nations that could help to keep Ukraine secure in the event of a peace deal with Russia.