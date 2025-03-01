US support for Ukraine is crucial, Zelensky says as he arrives in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

America’s support for Ukraine is “crucial”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said as he arrived in the UK to meet Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister will meet the Ukrainian president in Downing Street on Saturday afternoon before hosting a defence summit of European leaders on Sunday.

Mr Zelensky has arrived in the UK after an unprecedented public clash with US President Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance in the White House’s Oval Office on Friday.

The Ukrainian leader’s plane, emblazoned with the nation’s flag, touched at London’s Stansted Airport on Saturday morning and was met by a convoy of cars, following his spat with Mr Trump.

The US president claimed Mr Zelensky was “gambling with World War Three” in a series of heated exchanges on Friday which were broadcast around the world.

The Ukrainian leader was also accused of not being thankful enough for US military aid by both the US president and his deputy Mr Vance.

The meeting ended with Mr Zelensky reportedly being kicked out of the White House, and plans to sign a deal exchanging Ukrainian mineral rights for American arms were put on ice.

The US president later said on his Truth Social platform that Mr Zelensky was not “ready for peace” and told reporters the Ukrainian leader wanted to “fight, fight, fight” while the US was “looking to end this death”.

Mr Zelensky faced calls from US officials to apologise for his conduct in the Oval Office, but told Fox News he did not think this was necessary.

But as his plane landed on British soil, the Ukrainian president struck a conciliatory tone in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was “very grateful to the United States for all the support”.

“I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people,” he added.

Ukraine’s leader added: “It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support.

“He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do.

“We are the ones living this war in Ukraine.

“It’s a fight for our freedom, for our very survival.”

Media reports from the US have suggested Mr Trump is considering cutting off all aid to Ukraine following his heated exchange with Mr Zelensky.

The war of words in the White House was met with a volley of supportive messages from European leaders who are set to gather in London on Sunday.

Sir Keir Starmer’s response to the clash came somewhat later than that of allies including France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Downing Street signalled that Sir Keir, who has tried to position the UK as a bridge between Europe and the US, had sought to smooth over relations between Ukraine and the US by calling both leaders.

A No 10 spokeswoman said the Prime Minister “retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine”.

Sir Keir’s crunch talks at Downing Street on Sunday will see European leaders gear up efforts to police a future Ukraine peace deal.

The Prime Minister believes a deal will have to involve US military assets providing surveillance, intelligence and potentially warplanes giving air cover to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching another bid to conquer his neighbour.

But hopes for unity between European nations and the US on Ukraine’s future have now been left in disarray.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called on the Prime Minister to use Sunday’s summit to “do concrete things” to support Ukraine.

Asked about the White House blowout during a visit to Northern Ireland, the Tory leader said it was “important to remember the situation that President Zelensky is in.

“There are air raid sirens currently ringing in Ukraine.”

The UK and its European allies should look at using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, and consider their own minerals deal with the nation, she said.

Mrs Badenoch added: “At tomorrow’s summit what I expect our Prime Minister to do is speak to Germany about doing what we did with Storm Shadow missiles, with Taurus for example.

“Let’s do concrete things right now that are going to help Ukraine rather than criticising them for whether or not they said thank you or not.”