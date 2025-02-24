Irish premier to take part in Zelensky meeting to discuss Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s premier will attend a meeting of world leaders organised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss Ukraine.

The online meeting is being held on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid fragile relations between the US and Europe after Donald Trump launched an extraordinary verbal attack on Mr Zelensky last week.

The US president called Ukraine’s leader a “dictator” and appeared to accuse Ukraine of starting the war.

Ahead of the meeting, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he would reiterate to Mr Zelensky Ireland’s “continued steadfast support” for Ukraine.

“This is also an important opportunity to discuss with partners and with President Zelensky how we can ensure a just, sustainable and durable peace, in keeping with the principles of the UN Charter.

“I will also underline our continued strong support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU and argue that an important way to help guarantee Ukraine’s future security is to accelerate the process of joining the EU.

“At this very difficult and uncertain moment for the people of Ukraine, this will also send a strong message of our support and our adherence to the position that Ukraine is part of our European family.

“I will make clear that Ireland stands ready to do all we can to support a just and lasting peace, which is not only crucial for Ukraine but also for the security of Europe.”

The meeting is taking place after talks between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia on ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky has said his country will not accept any outcome from talks that have taken place between Moscow and Washington since Kyiv was excluded from the discussions.

The Irish Government has said there cannot be a just or sustainable peace that excludes Ukraine or Europe.

Ireland’s leaders have also said it is too soon to talk about sending Irish peacekeepers to Ukraine, and Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris said: “I don’t think we can buy into the premise that there’s a peace process under way.”

However Mr Harris, Ireland’s foreign affairs and defence minister, is to present proposals to Cabinet to change Ireland’s “triple lock” system for deploying soldiers on peacekeeping, crisis management and evacuation missions.

Cabinet in April approved to amend the triple-lock system, which opposition politicians had warned could threaten Ireland’s neutrality.

The Defence Bill will set out a proposal to remove a veto held by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, Russia, China, France and the UK – over the deployment of Irish peacekeepers abroad, in the event where it has been approved by the Irish Government and the Irish Parliament’s lower house.

Currently, Ireland cannot deploy any more than 12 Defence Forces peacekeepers overseas without the mission being approved by a UN Security Council vote.

Pre-legislative scrutiny of the amendment by the foreign affairs committee will be required as part of the proposed change.

Mr Harris said: “By making the changes proposed, we would be removing the veto power of Security Council members over Ireland’s international engagement, while safeguarding the essential link with international law and good governance.

“Such a change would permit us to continue Ireland’s peacekeeping record, of which we are so justifiably proud.”

He added: “I want to be clear that in bringing forward these proposals I have no desire to alter Ireland’s policy of military neutrality. What we are proposing would remain fully consistent with the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

“This will do nothing to change Ireland’s traditional position of military neutrality, which is characterised by Ireland’s non-participation in any military alliance.

“This is also not in any way shape or form an attempt to disengage from the UN. Instead it allows Ireland to seek to improve the UN from within.”

Ireland has had no peacekeeping mission approved by the UN since 2014.