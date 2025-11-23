Starmer and Trump speak on Ukraine amid ‘productive’ talks on US-drafted plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump agreed to work together at a “critical moment” for Ukraine as the US called talks taking place in Geneva on its peace plan the “most productive” so far.

Sir Keir’s call with the US president was the second in as many days, and a Downing Street spokesperson said they discussed “various aspects” of the high-level talks focusing on the peace plan in Switzerland.

“They agreed that we all must work together at this critical moment to bring about a just and lasting peace,” No 10 said.

The two leaders spoke on Sunday as US, Ukrainian and European officials, including Sir Keir’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell, held meetings.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Ukrainian chief negotiator Andriy Yermak said “good progress” had been made at talks so far as they updated reporters.

Mr Rubio said it had been “probably the most productive and meaningful meeting so far in this entire process”.

He said the teams are now working on suggestions and “making some changes” in the hope of “narrowing the differences” between the US and Ukraine.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said he thought the US proposal may take into account the “Ukrainian vision” after meetings began.

But Mr Trump railed against Kyiv in a social media post, saying its leaders had expressed “zero gratitude” for his country’s efforts.

Mr Rubio, alongside Mr Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and army secretary Dan Driscoll, are representing Washington at the talks.

The 28-point plan is said to have been negotiated by Mr Witkoff and Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev, with Kyiv and European allies left out of the process.

The US State Department dismissed as “blatantly false” claims from senators that Mr Rubio told them the plan was a “wish list” from Russia.

Sir Keir and other leaders have pushed back against the US-drafted plan for Ukraine, raising concerns about proposals to make Kyiv limit its armed forces and give up territory and its path to Nato membership.

They called Washington’s plan “a basis” that requires further work in a joint statement on Saturday after talks at the G20 in South Africa.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky said his team had reported back from initial meetings and conversations.

“There is now an understanding that the American proposals may take into account a number of elements based on the Ukrainian vision and are critically important for Ukraine’s national interests,” he said in a post on X.

Mr Trump meanwhile did not mention the discussions in a post on Truth Social on Sunday about the “violent and terrible” Ukraine war.

“Ukraine ‘leadership’ has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia,” he wrote.

In a later update, Mr Zelensky wrote that he is “grateful to every leader and to everyone around the world who supports Ukraine and our principled stances.

“We are working to ensure full coordination among our friends.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander earlier said that allies of Ukraine need to “find a way to secure that ceasefire and open up space for meaningful negotiations”.

She insisted the UK’s voice “does count” with Washington, speaking to Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips.

“Our relationship with the US is one of seeking to influence to facilitate that dialogue with other global leaders,” she added.

The inclusion of an article five security guarantee – Nato’s mutual defence provision under which an attack on one member is an attack on the entire bloc – is seen as “integral and significant” to Washington’s plan, it is understood.

Sir Keir has said this security guarantee and his one-on-one discussions with Mr Trump on Ukraine make it clear to him that the US leader wants a “just and lasting peace”.

The Sunday talks will see national security advisers “go through quite a bit of detail”, the Prime Minister has said.

Sir Keir spoke to Mr Zelensky on Saturday and reiterated the UK’s “steadfast support” for Kyiv.

Mr Trump, who shunned the G20 summit, initially suggested he wanted a Ukrainian response by Thursday.

But he has since signalled there is some room for negotiation in Geneva, saying “no” when asked whether his proposals are final.