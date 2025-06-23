Zelensky welcomed to No 10 for meeting with Starmer ahead of Nato summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has met Sir Keir Starmer and the King during his visit to the UK ahead of a crunch Nato summit.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Downing Street where he was expected to discuss Britain’s ongoing support for his war-torn nation on Monday afternoon, after being welcomed to Windsor Castle for lunch with Charles.

Mr Zelensky, who is usually seen wearing military fatigues, wore a black blazer and trousers throughout his Monday visits.

He and Sir Keir embraced on the doorstep of No 10, where a red carpet had been rolled out for the Ukrainian leader.

Charles and Mr Zelensky were earlier pictured chatting as they made their way through Windsor Castle, and smiling as they shook hands in the Grand Corridor.

During his visit to London, the Ukrainian leader was also welcomed to the Palace of Westminster and met Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and his Lords counterpart, Lord McFall of Alcluith.

His arrival in the UK follows reports that Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing at least 10 civilians including seven in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said preliminary reports indicated Russia had used North Korean missiles to attack Kyiv and described those two countries, and Iran, as a “coalition of murderers”.

His visit to London takes place the day before Nato leaders are set to meet in The Hague for a two-day summit, with increased defence spending top of the agenda.

Mr Zelensky has been invited to the summit but will not take part in its main discussions, and it is still unclear whether he will attend at all.

Ahead of the visit, a Downing Street spokesman said Sir Keir would “reiterate our steadfast support for Ukraine” during his meeting with Mr Zelensky.