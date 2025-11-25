Zelensky and Starmer discuss next steps in effort to find Ukraine peace deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” nations.

The Prime Minister will host the call with countries prepared to offer support to Ukraine as efforts continued to find a peace deal to end the war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The bombardment of Ukraine continued overnight, with strikes causing at least six fatalities and knocking out water and electricity in parts of the capital Kyiv.

Ukraine’s forces also carried out a drone attack in Russia’s Rostov region, reportedly killing three people and injuring eight.

The attacks followed talks between US and Ukraine representatives in Geneva over the weekend about the peace plan which had been set out by Donald Trump’s administration following discussions with Russia.

Ukraine and its European allies had pushed back against the 28-point plan which contained significant concessions to Moscow.

Mr Zelensky said he had a “good and very productive” conversation with Sir Keir on Tuesday.

He said: “I thanked the Prime Minister for the condolences he expressed to the Ukrainian people.

“Last night, Russia launched another attack – at a time when Ukraine, together with America, Europe, and many others around the world, are working virtually around the clock to stop the bloodshed.

“Following the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real. There are solid results, and much work still lies ahead.

“Today, a meeting of the coalition of the willing will take place. We have co-ordinated our positions and the priority issues for discussion, as well as some of our next steps and contacts.”

Meanwhile US army secretary Dan Driscoll met Russian officials for several hours in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments after the talks with Ukraine in Geneva.

Mr Zelensky is expected to travel to Washington before the end of November “to complete final steps and make a deal with President Trump”, senior Ukrainian official Rustem Umerov said.