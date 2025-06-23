Zelensky and Starmer agree closer military production ties ahead of Nato summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky and Sir Keir Starmer have agreed closer ties on military production between the UK and Ukraine, as the pair met ahead of a crunch Nato summit this week.

The Ukrainian president met the Prime Minister at Downing Street on Monday afternoon, after being welcomed to Windsor Castle for lunch with the King.

In No 10’s garden, Mr Zelensky and Sir Keir also met with Ukrainian troops being trained for the front line by Britain and other allies in Operation Interflex.

Mr Zelensky, who is usually seen wearing military fatigues, wore a black blazer and trousers throughout his Monday visits.

He and Sir Keir embraced on the doorstep of No 10, where a red carpet had been rolled out for the Ukrainian leader.

After meeting in No 10’s White Room, the two leaders announced a new military partnership in front of soldiers from Britain, Ukraine and other western allies.

“We’ve discussed the issues across the conflict, what more we can do to support,” Sir Keir told the gathered soldiers.

“I’m really proud that this afternoon we are able to announce an industrial military co-production agreement, the first of its kind so far as Ukraine and the UK are concerned, which will be a massive step forward now in the contribution that we can continue to make, and is really a symbol of not only our joint work in this conflict, but the 100-year agreement that we’ve put in place.”

Mr Zelensky said the agreement would “strengthen both nations”.

He added: “It’s very important to share our experience, your experience, on the battlefield, and your knowledge and experience during the Interflex training mission.”

Mr Zelensky also singled out soldiers from Finland and Romania present in the No 10 garden for praise.

Sir Keir commended the “level of professionalism, commitment and the bravery and resilience of those who are being trained” through Interflex.

He added: “To all the trainers here, I just want to say a huge thank you on behalf of the UK and the other countries, 13 countries now involved in this training.

“It’s a real show of strength, of unity amongst allies, but a real message to our adversaries as well.”

Charles had earlier welcomed the Ukrainian leader to an audience, followed by lunch, at Windsor Castle.

They were pictured chatting as they made their way through the Berkshire royal residence, and smiling as they shook hands in the Grand Corridor.

During his visit to London, the Ukrainian leader was also welcomed to the Palace of Westminster and met Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and his Lords counterpart, Lord McFall of Alcluith.

His arrival in the UK follows reports that Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles at Ukraine overnight, killing at least 10 civilians including seven in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said preliminary reports indicated Russia had used North Korean missiles to attack Kyiv and described those two countries, and Iran, as a “coalition of murderers”.

His visit to London takes place the day before Nato leaders are set to meet in The Hague for a two-day summit, with increased defence spending top of the agenda.

Mr Zelensky has been invited to the summit but will not take part in its main discussions, and it is still unclear whether he will attend at all.