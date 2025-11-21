Starmer and Zelensky discuss US-backed peace plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday amid reports the US has been secretly negotiating a plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister had previously stressed that “the future of Ukraine must be determined by Ukraine” after it was reported that the White House had pressed Kyiv to accept an agreement negotiated by Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.

Reports said the agreement would see Ukraine forced to give up territory and accept limits on the size of its army in exchange for peace.

On Friday, Sir Keir held a call with Mr Zelensky as well as French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss the proposal.

In a post on social media, Mr Zelensky said the men “value the efforts of the United States, President Trump, and his team” and were “co-ordinating closely to make sure that the principled stances are taken into account”.

He said: “We are working on the document prepared by the American side. This must be a plan that ensures a real and dignified peace.”

Sir Keir spoke to Mr Zelensky from South Africa, where it is thought he intends to use his attendance at the G20 summit to shore up support for Kyiv.

On the flight to Johannesburg on Thursday night, the Prime Minister told reporters: “My position has always been focused on a just and lasting peace. That’s why we have done so much work on the Coalition of the Willing.

“But that is premised on the principle underpinning that, which is central to me, which is that the future of Ukraine must be determined by Ukraine and we must never lose sight of that principle underpinning the just and lasting peace that we all want to see.”