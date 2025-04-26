Starmer and Zelensky agree to ‘maintain momentum’ on peace talks for Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to “maintain momentum and continue working intensively” on efforts to secure peace in Ukraine when they met in Rome on Saturday.

Downing Street said the two leaders had discussed recent advances towards a peace deal to end the Ukraine war when they met following the Pope’s funeral.

Mr Zelensky had earlier met with Donald Trump within St Peter’s Basilica at the heart of the Vatican before the funeral ceremony began.

The British Prime Minister and France’s Emmanuel Macron were also pictured alongside the American and Ukrainian presidents in images from the encounter.

The US president has claimed a deal is “very close” to being agreed and that Ukraine and Russia now need to meet at “a very high level” for talks.

Following the Prime Minister’s meeting with Mr Zelensky, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister met President Zelensky in Rome this afternoon.

“They discussed positive progress made in recent days to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“They agreed to maintain momentum and continue working intensively with international partners to drive forward the next stages of planning.”

The US has been pressing Ukraine to accept a peace deal which would require Kyiv to accept Russian control of vast swathes of occupied land.

Mr Zelensky has insisted he will not recognise Russian sovereignty over Crimea, the region occupied by Moscow’s forces since 2014, nor continued Kremlin control in Ukraine’s south and east.

He has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to instead accept an unconditional end to the fighting.

Following the funeral ceremony’s end, the Ukrainian leader said his face-to-face encounter with Mr Trump – their first since a tempestuous clash in the White House in February – had been a “good meeting”.

In a post on social media site X, he said: “We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered.

“Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.

“Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results.”

Francis’s funeral has provided world leaders, including Sir Keir, an opportunity to speak face-to-face about the Ukraine war and other issues gripping the globe.

The Ukrainian leader received a round of applause as he stepped out into St Peter’s Square from the basilica and was noticed by other political figures.

A further meeting between Mr Zelensky and the American president was expected, but Mr Trump left soon after the funeral concluded, but not before meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social website written after he had left Rome, the US leader criticised Mr Zelensky, claiming that his desire to see Crimea returned to Ukraine was among “other ridiculous requests”.

But the president also had harsh words for Mr Putin, whose forces continue to bombard civilian areas of Ukraine with missile and drone attacks.

Mr Trump added: “With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days.

“It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through “Banking” or “Secondary Sanctions?” Too many people are dying!!!”