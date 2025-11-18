Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

World Cup winner to be voice of Heathrow Airport this Christmas

Ellie Kildunne, who won the Rugby World Cup with England this autumn, will tell passengers that "the world feels a little brighter at Christmas"

Neil Lancefield
Monday 17 November 2025 19:01 EST
Heathrow on cards for easyJet ‘if price is right’ says airline CEO

Rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne will be the voice of Heathrow Airport this Christmas, with messages from the 26-year-old England star set to be played over its public address system throughout the festive period.

Kildunne will tell passengers that "the world feels a little brighter at Christmas", adding that for her, the season is a time for "reconnecting, recharging and remembering what really matters".

Heathrow is currently preparing for what is expected to be its busiest festive season, with more than seven million passengers forecast to travel through its four terminals during December.

Kildunne said her involvement this Christmas is an ‘honour’
Kildunne said her involvement this Christmas is an ‘honour’ (Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

Kildunne said: “Christmas is a time for celebration and for me, I’m looking forward to marking what a big year it’s been.

“I’m honoured to be involved in the festivities at Heathrow this year – whether that be passengers reconnecting with loved ones or stepping onto their holiday flight, I’ll be on the tannoys bringing the Christmas cheer for all.”

Daniel Edwards, director of services at Heathrow, said: “Christmas is a truly special time at Heathrow, as thousands of passengers reunite with loved ones and begin their festive journeys.

“By partnering with Ellie as our first-ever voice of Britain, we’re adding a unique seasonal touch to the airport experience, that we hope will spark some joy and get travellers into the Christmas spirit from the moment they arrive at Heathrow.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in