World Cup winner to be voice of Heathrow Airport this Christmas

Rugby World Cup winner Ellie Kildunne will be the voice of Heathrow Airport this Christmas, with messages from the 26-year-old England star set to be played over its public address system throughout the festive period.

Kildunne will tell passengers that "the world feels a little brighter at Christmas", adding that for her, the season is a time for "reconnecting, recharging and remembering what really matters".

Heathrow is currently preparing for what is expected to be its busiest festive season, with more than seven million passengers forecast to travel through its four terminals during December.

Kildunne said her involvement this Christmas is an ‘honour’ ( Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments )

Kildunne said: “Christmas is a time for celebration and for me, I’m looking forward to marking what a big year it’s been.

“I’m honoured to be involved in the festivities at Heathrow this year – whether that be passengers reconnecting with loved ones or stepping onto their holiday flight, I’ll be on the tannoys bringing the Christmas cheer for all.”

Daniel Edwards, director of services at Heathrow, said: “Christmas is a truly special time at Heathrow, as thousands of passengers reunite with loved ones and begin their festive journeys.

“By partnering with Ellie as our first-ever voice of Britain, we’re adding a unique seasonal touch to the airport experience, that we hope will spark some joy and get travellers into the Christmas spirit from the moment they arrive at Heathrow.”