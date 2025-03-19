What the papers say – March 19

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine and benefit reforms vie for attention on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

A phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin takes centre stage on several front pages, The Daily Telegraph saying Mr Putin has rejected a ceasefire after a “frank” chat, although he has agreed to a pause in attacks on energy infrastructure.

The Times says Mr Putin’s demands have left “ceasefire hopes on a knife edge”.

The Prime Minister has welcomed progress in discussions, but insisted Ukraine must have a “just and last peace”, reports the Daily Express.

The Sun focuses on Mr Trump agreeing to hold ice hockey matches between the US and Russia.

The other big story of the day is the Government’s proposals to reform benefits, The Independent saying one million disabled people will lose out.

The move to cut £5 billion from the benefits bill has not gone smoothly, according to the Metro, which says plans to cut cash for the disabled and mentally ill were shelved after opposition from Labour MPs.

The Daily Mirror reports that those relying on benefits have been left “worried sick” by the proposals.

Young people will lose work sickness benefits as part of plans to tackle joblessness caused by mental health conditions, reports The i Paper.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce a further “squeeze” on public spending at next week’s Spring Statement, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail turns its attention elsewhere, focusing on a teenager who killed his family as part of a plan to become “the most famous killer in history”.

Lastly, the Daily Star says France wants the Statue of Liberty back from President Trump.