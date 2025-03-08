What the papers say – March 8

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia features heavily on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers with spies in court and US President Donald Trump’s assessment of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Express says three Bulgarians found guilty of spying “on an almost industrial scale”, alongside three others who had admitted their role, were carrying out “Putin’s dirty work in the UK”.

The Bulgarians are branded “honeytrap spies” by the Daily Mirror, which says they plotted to lure dissident Russians from a guest house in Great Yarmouth.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on an investigation into Jan Marsalek, the man it says was behind the spy ring. They say he fled Europe despite warnings to security services.

A warning of more “Putin spies in the UK” is the focus of the Daily Mail.

Mr Trump’s verdict that he finds it “easier” to deal with Mr Putin and that the Russian leader is “doing what anybody else would do” in stepping up bombing of Ukraine features on the front of The Times.

The i Weekend reports the UK could be forced to water down rules on live animal exports and foie gras to secure a new trade deal with the EU.

A health scare for former England football star Stuart Pearce on a flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow, which forced a diversion to Canada, is the lead in The Sun.

The Independent gives its front page over to International Women’s Day, calling it “one day to reflect on the lives of millions of women” amid a host of figures.

US Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell playing down concerns in growth amid a tumultuous week in the markets is the focus of the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says it is time to fire up the barbecues as the UK will be hotter than Ibiza over the weekend.