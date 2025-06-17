UK hits Russia with new sanctions in effort to ‘starve war machine’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has hit 30 new Russian targets with sanctions in a bid to ramp up pressure on Vladimir Putin as he continues to resist calls for an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

A raft of new sanctions on Russia’s financial, military and energy sectors are a signal to Moscow and an effort to “keep tightening the screws” during the G7 summit in Canada.

They include two UK residents – Vladimir Pristoupa and Olech Tkacz – who the Government say had operated “a shadowy network of shell companies … funnelling over 120 million US dollars of electronics” to Russia.

These high-tech electronics are said to be crucial to Russia’s war effort.

Also sanctioned is the branch of the Russian defence ministry leading the country’s underwater intelligence gathering operations, known as Gugi, 20 oil tankers and three businesses involved in supporting the Russian energy sector.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “These sanctions strike right at the heart of Putin’s war machine, choking off his ability to continue his barbaric war in Ukraine.

“We know that our sanctions are hitting hard, so while Putin shows total disregard for peace, we will not hesitate to keep tightening the screws.

“The threat posed by Russia cannot be underestimated, so I’m determined to take every step necessary to protect our national security and keep our country safe and secure.”

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy said: “With his continued attacks and needless bloodshed, it is clear that Putin has no interest in peace.

“Today’s sanctions show we will systematically dismantle his dangerous shadow fleet, starve his war machine, and support Ukraine to defend itself.

“The UK and our allies will not sit idly by whilst Putin’s cowardly inaction continues to cost lives.”

The UK is also planning to hit Russia’s oil revenues by tightening the oil price cap together with other countries.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted a US-backed ceasefire proposal and offered to talk directly with his counterpart in Moscow, but his Russian counterpart has so far shown no willingness to meet him.