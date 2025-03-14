Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – March 14

Here are the biggest stories leading Friday’s papers.

Jessica Coates
Friday 14 March 2025 00:42 EDT
A collection of British newspapers.
A collection of British newspapers. (PA Archive)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to abolish NHS England takes centre stage on several of Friday’s front pages.

The Guardian, Metro and the Financial Times splash on the Prime Minister’s plans to slash bureaucracy and bring the health system’s management “back into democratic control”.

Meanwhile, the i Paper labels the move as an “NHS revolution”, while the Independent calls Sir Keir’s decision “astonishing”.

The Daily Mail’s front page celebrates the end of what it calls the “world’s biggest quango” in a bid to improve care.

The Times and Daily Telegraph report Vladimir Putin has told Donald Trump he would be open to the “idea” of a ceasefire deal, but would only agree to it on his own terms.

But the Daily Express says the Russian leader has warned there are “nuances” to him backing the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

The Daily Mirror leads on an appeal from the family of stabbing victim Elianne Andam, who have begged teenagers to “put the knives down”.

Lastly, the Daily Star alleges AI chatbots cannot tell the time.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in