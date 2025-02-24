Starmer pledges sanctions to push Putin to ‘make concessions’ in Ukraine talks
The measures will target Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and companies in China and other countries sending military components to Moscow.
Sir Keir Starmer has promised sweeping sanctions to put economic pressure on Russia and get Vladimir Putin “not just to talk, but to make concessions”.
A new package of sanctions will go after Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and companies in China and elsewhere sending military components to Moscow, the Prime Minister told a gathering of Ukraine’s allies.
Sir Keir said the UK and its allies must “keep dialling up the economic pressure to get Putin to a point where he is ready not just to talk, but to make concessions” in a remote address to the meeting in Kyiv.
He said he would urge G7 counterparts to take on more risk in relation to the oil price cap, sanctioning Russian oil giants and going after banks that enable sanctions evasion.