Starmer: Kyiv attacks are sign that Russia’s Putin is aggressor in the war

The UK stepped up demands on Russia’s Vladimir Putin to agree to an immediate unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine after a “brutal” overnight strike on Kyiv.

Sir Keir Starmer said the attack demonstrated that Mr Putin was “the aggressor here” – comments which came after US President Donald Trump suggested Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was the barrier to peace.

At least nine people were killed and more than 70 injured after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital amid further difficulties in peace talks.

Mr Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart Mr Zelensky of making it “difficult to settle” the war with Russia over his opposition to recognising Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

But speaking on a visit to Bristol, Sir Keir said: “I think it’s a real reminder that Russia is the aggressor here and that is being felt by the Ukrainians, as it has been felt for three long years now.

“That’s why it’s important to get Russia to an unconditional ceasefire.

“Obviously, we had talks in London this week, Paris last week. We’re making progress towards the ceasefire. It’s got to be a lasting ceasefire.

“But these attacks – these awful attacks – are a real, human reminder of who is the aggressor here and the cost to the Ukrainian people.”

A No 10 spokesman added: “Vladimir Putin could end this war today by withdrawing his troops from Ukraine.

“The attacks overnight and their brutality show exactly who the real obstacle to peace is in this matter.”

Mr Trump later condemned the attacks himself, describing them as “very bad timing” amid his attempts to broker a peace.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the American president said: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, Stop! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal Done!”

The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and Moscow’s ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, responding to an urgent question, told the House of Commons: “The UK’s position regarding Ukrainian sovereignty is well known and our position has not changed, and we do not recognise Russian sovereignty over any territory illegally seized from Ukraine, including Crimea.

“And when, how and what terms this war comes to an end can only be decided by negotiations, with Ukraine at the heart.”

Mr Doughty earlier said the UK condemned “Russia’s most brutal missile and drone attacks on civilians, including overnight”, describing them as “absolutely horrific scenes”.

The minister said talks held in London between the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine were “productive and successful”, adding: “Significant progress was made in reaching a common position on next steps and all agreed to continue close co-ordination and look forward to further talks soon.”

But the talks between the nations on Wednesday were downgraded to technical discussions after US secretary of state Marco Rubio decided not to attend.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “For all the talks that are taking place, it is concerning that a clear, unified front in support of Ukraine which secures a peace on their terms has yet to emerge.”

Downing Street insisted it was not “taking sides” between Ukraine and the US in the talks.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We share President Trump’s desire to bring this barbaric war to an end and we are, as you saw in the talks yesterday in London, working closely with the US and other international partners to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, but we have been clear it remains the case that how and on what terms that war comes to end can only be decided by Ukraine.”