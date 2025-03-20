Putin will face ‘severe consequences’ for breaching any peace deal, Starmer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vladimir Putin will face “severe consequences” for breaching any ceasefire, Sir Keir Starmer said as he attended a meeting of defence chiefs aimed at drawing up military plans to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said he was “certain” the Russian president would flout the terms of a truce unless security arrangements were in place to ensure sovereignty for Kyiv.

Sir Keir met defence officials from 31 allied countries at the Northwood military headquarters in London on Thursday to firm up proposals to enforce any peace amid fragile diplomatic efforts to secure a deal to end the war.

The Prime Minister said the military planning for the so-called “coalition of the willing” involved offering support to Ukraine by air, sea and land if a deal were reached.

But he ruled out redeploying UK troops from countries such as Estonia to commit to Kyiv, saying: “There’s no pulling back from our commitments to other countries.

“The mood in the room – because this came up in the private briefing I had – was that this actually will help reinforce what we’re doing in Nato in other countries, so they see it as an opportunity, rather than a question of moving troops around.”

Speaking after arriving at the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Last weekend and two weekends before that, we had groupings of international political leaders coming together to provide the political alignment and the collective agreement that we need to work together to ensure that any deal that is put in place is defended.

“What’s happening here is turning that political intention into reality, the concept into plans.”

Sir Keir went on: “It is vitally important we do that work because we know one thing for certain, which is a deal without anything behind it is something that Putin will breach.

“We know that because it happened before. I’m absolutely clear in my mind it will happen again.”

He added: “The point of the security arrangements is to make it clear to Russia there will be severe consequences if they are to breach any deal.

“That’s why we need a forward-leaning European element, which is what I’ve been working on intensely – obviously with the French – that bring these allied countries together, and beyond.”

Calls this week between US President Donald Trump, Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have failed to produce the 30-day ceasefire envisaged by the White House.

Instead, the Russian leader agreed to a suspension of attacks on energy infrastructure, although Ukraine has said other civilian targets including a hospital had been struck.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Mr Putin should not be given a “veto” over the presence of European peacekeepers in Ukraine if a deal is done to end the war.

“Putin should simply accept an unconditional ceasefire. That is the plan on the table, let’s get on with it, what are we waiting for?” he told a business conference in London.

“What we certainly can’t do is give Putin a veto over the security architecture that will govern that peace.”

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, Mr Trump said “we’re doing very well with regard to Ukraine and Russia”.

“We spoke yesterday with, as you know, President Putin and President Zelensky, and we would love to see that come to an end, and I think we’re doing pretty well in that regard so hopefully we can save thousands of people a week from dying.”

Downing Street said the military leaders would be involved in “granular planning” of the details of any potential deployment.

Mr Zelensky said he believes a “lasting peace can be achieved this year” after his call with Mr Trump.

In the same call, the US leader suggested that Washington takes ownership of Ukrainian power plants to ensure their security.

Mr Zelensky, who was updating European Union leaders on the discussions during their summit in Brussels on Thursday, said that overnight Russia carried out a series of drone attacks on the Kirovohrad region.

The strikes left “10 people wounded, including four children, and caused damage to homes, a church and infrastructure”, he said.

British military intelligence officials estimate 200,000-250,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the 2022 invasion, the country’s largest losses since the Second World War.

“Russian President Putin and the Russian military leadership highly likely prioritise their conflict objectives over the lives of Russian soldiers,” the assessment released by the Ministry of Defence said.

“They are almost certainly prepared to tolerate continuously high casualty rates so long as this does not negatively affect public or elite support for the war, and those losses can be replaced.”

In total there have been an estimated 900,000 casualties, including the wounded, with the bulk of military personnel drawn from impoverished regions and ethnic minorities, the defence intelligence update said.