Starmer accuses Farage of ‘fawning’ over Putin as Reform MPs face ‘poodles’ jibe

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Nigel Farage of “fawning” over Russian president Vladimir Putin, amid suggestions that Reform UK MPs are “Putin’s poodles”.

The Prime Minister took aim at the Reform UK leader when asked if he was Mr Farage “in disguise” following his announcement that the UK’s aid budget will be cut to fund an increase in defence spending.

Sir Keir told reporters: “Nigel Farage didn’t even turn up to the debate in Parliament today. Nigel Farage is fawning over Putin.

“That’s not patriotism. That is not what working people need. What I have done is take the duty of Prime Minister seriously, which is to ensure that our citizens are safe and secure, and this decision is made to ensure they are safe and secure.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn earlier described MPs absent from the Commons during Sir Keir’s statement as “Putin’s poodles”, a term labelled “outrageous” by Reform UK MP Lee Anderson.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Flynn said: “Aside from a few of Putin’s poodles who are not in their seats in this chamber here today, we are of course united in our support for the people of Ukraine and indeed in wishing the Prime Minister well in his discussions with the president of the United States later this week.

“But I am afraid that is where the unity ends, because whilst we support increasing defence spending, we cannot support the populist playbook of cutting foreign aid.”

Sir Keir replied: “The decision that I’ve taken today on development aid is not an ideological decision. I absolutely understand the importance of it. It’s a very difficult and painful decision, but a necessary decision.”

Mr Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, went on to raise a point of order to complain about Mr Flynn’s remarks.

He told the chamber: “During the debate on defence and security, the leader of the SNP described Reform UK MPs as ‘Putin’s puppets’ and that they were missing from the debate. This is not true.

“I was present for the Prime Minister’s statement, left for a comfort break and returned for the rest of the debate; in fact I’ve been in this chamber nearly four hours today.

“Funnily enough when I returned to the chamber the leader of the SNP or none of his MPs were actually present. The leader of the SNP has misled the House and should apologise if you can find him.”

Deputy Speaker Nusrat Ghani said it was “not appropriate to be accusing other members of misleading the House”, adding: “It is vital that members on all sides maintain good temper and moderation in debate.”

Mr Anderson later wrote on social media site X, formerly Twitter: “Outrageous accusations. Today the bewildered looking leader of the SNPs stated that none of us Reform UKs were present. For the record – I’ve spent nearly four hours in the chamber already today. I called this nonsense out earlier.”

Mr Flynn replied on X: “Point of clarity, it was Putin’s poodles, not Putin’s puppets. But Lee, I don’t recall mentioning Reform MPs.

“So please do tell us why you seem to think such a description might refer to your party? It’s a terrible sight to see you so triggered.”