Putin’s Board of Peace invite ‘concerning’, No 10 says, as Starmer mulls offer

The prospect of Vladimir Putin sitting on the so-called “Board of Peace” for Gaza is concerning, Downing Street has said, indicating Sir Keir Starmer is still considering whether to join Donald Trump’s project.

No 10 indicated the Prime Minister is discussing with allies whether to join the board after an invite from Mr Trump was extended to them.

The board is part of the US president’s 20-point peace plan to bring a sustained end to the conflict in the Middle East, and is expected to help govern Gaza in the medium term.

Mr Trump intends to chair it, and has been inviting world leaders to join it.

Reports suggesting Russian president Mr Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko are among those invited to join the organisation were condemned by ministers on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper suggested the Russian leader does not belong on the board, and Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, described the idea as “absurd”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters on Tuesday: “We are concerned about reports that Putin and Lukashenko could be members of the board. Putin is the aggressor in an illegal war against Ukraine, and he has shown time and time again that he is not serious about peace.”

He added: “Our discussions with international partners about the board of peace continue.

“We continue to work closely with our partners and allies in the region on the UK’s role in supporting the next phase of the 20-point peace plan, and we continue also to welcome the leadership of the United States in working towards a sustainable and lasting peace in Gaza.”

Sir Keir is understood to have been invited to join the board over the weekend.

News broke on Friday that former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair was among the executive members of the fledgling peace project, alongside Trump administration heavy-hitters Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman would not say when Sir Keir was expected to reply to Mr Trump’s invitation.

Earlier, Mr Jones suggested the Government was opposed to the idea of Mr Putin taking a seat on the board.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I agree that President Putin is not a man of peace, and that it would be absurd for him to be on the board of peace.”

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Ms Cooper said: “Putin is not a man of peace, and I don’t think he belongs in any organisation with peace in the name.”

She added that the “most important organisation” for the future of the territory is the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which is made up of Palestinians.

“Gaza should be run by Palestinians. That is crucial, and that is what we should now be supporting to take forward,” Ms Cooper said.

On Monday, the Kremlin said the Russian president had received an offer to sit on the board, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Moscow was “studying all details of this offer”.

Asked on Monday if he had invited Mr Putin to join the board of peace, Mr Trump told reporters in Florida: “The answer is yes, I did.”

He also invited French President Emmanuel Macron, and then threatened him with tariffs when he declined.

The US president said: “I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join.”

Leaders are each being asked to contribute a billion US dollars (£740 million) to take a permanent seat on the board, according to several outlets.

Several nations, including Albania, Canada and Uzbekistan, have already indicated they plan to join the venture.

Meanwhile, Middle East minister Hamish Falconer said he was “appalled” by reports that Israeli crews had begun demolishing a United Nations headquarters in east Jerusalem.

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, said on X that Israeli forces had confiscated staff devices and forced them out of their headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Israel has criticised UNRWA for what it said is pro-Palestinian leanings and accused the group of ties to Hamas, which the agency has denied.

Mr Falconer said in a post on X: “Appalled by reports that Israel has started the demolition of UNRWA’s compound in East Jerusalem – another attack on its vital work for Palestinians.

“Israel must abide by its obligations to protect and respect UN premises.”