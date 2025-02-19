Blaming Ukraine for war is ‘revisionism on speed’, says Ireland’s deputy premier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s deputy premier has said blaming Ukraine for Russia’s invasion was “revisionism on speed” in response to comments by Donald Trump.

Tanaiste Simon Harris called for “calm” as Europe reeled from the US president’s comment that Kyiv “should never have started” the war.

Mr Harris, who is also the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister, said he believes Mr Trump wants peace but there is “no evidence” that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the same.

“I think anyone who attempts to blame Ukraine is clearly engaging in revisionism on speed,” Mr Harris told RTE’s News At One.

“The reality here is there’s only been one aggressor in relation to this brutal, illegal invasion and that is Vladimir Putin, who took a decision to invade a peaceful neighbouring country on the continent of Europe.

“Ireland and the European Union, and indeed the United States, had stood in solidarity with Ukraine and with the people of Ukraine.”

Asked if he trusted Mr Trump on the issue, he said Ireland will work with any democratically elected leader and he had congratulated Mr Trump after he won the US election in November.

“President Trump does want to see peace. I don’t doubt him in relation to that and the conversation I had with him, he was very clear on that. He doesn’t like to see war. He doesn’t like to see conflict.

This is not about two neighbours having a bit of a dispute. This is about one sovereign country in Europe that has been brutally invaded by Russia Simon Harris

“The point I would respectfully make though to our colleagues in the United States is how you bring about peace matters, and any peace process has to absolutely be on the terms of Ukraine, in terms of recognising that they are the sovereign nation that was invaded.

“This is not about two neighbours having a bit of a dispute. This is about one sovereign country in Europe that has been brutally invaded by Russia.”

He said Ireland should not rule out possible peacekeeping duty in Ukraine in the future, but added: “I don’t think we can buy into the premise that there’s a peace process under way.”

Mr Harris also said there was no suggestion that Ireland would not get an invite to visit the White House in March.

The Irish premier presents a bowl of shamrocks to the US president for St Patrick’s Day every year, though there have been calls to boycott the trip.

It is understood that a formal invite from Washington has not yet been received, although Mr Harris said it tends to be issued “a little bit closer to the time”.

“My understanding is that the work on the ground, in terms of our own embassy in Washington and the likes, is proceeding as normal,” Mr Harris said.

“Our working assumption here is that the visit will proceed as as planned, and we’re very much looking forward to our Taoiseach having the opportunity to engage with the president of the United States.”

He added: “In my conversation with President Trump back in November, he spoke of the warmth that he has for Ireland and for the Irish people, and indeed the appreciation he has for this country where, of course, he has done business before.

“I know that in the last Trump administration, the St Patrick’s Day visit was was put in place each year… And I don’t have any evidence or information to suggest that this situation will be any different.”