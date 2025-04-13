Harris condemns ‘despicable’ Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Sumy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian missile attack that killed at least 32 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy was “utterly despicable”, the Tanaiste has said.

Simon Harris said he was appalled at the incident, which saw two ballistic missiles strike in the centre of the city on Sunday morning as local people were gathering to mark Palm Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Harris said Russia was continuing to demonstrate it has no interest in peace.

Mr Harris will be in Luxembourg on Monday for a meeting with EU counterparts to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

“What we are after seeing happening in Ukraine in the last number of hours is utterly despicable,” he said on Sunday.

“To see an attack on people as they go about their daily lives, to see people killed and injured, many of whom were on their way to church on Palm Sunday and indeed to see a number of children killed, really does not speak of a country that wants peace.

“Remember, all of this is happening against a backdrop of Ukraine which has effectively said they accepted an unconditional ceasefire to provide space for peace talks, to try and bring about enduring peace, and yet, every single day, (President Vladimir) Putin continues to put obstacles in relation to that ceasefire being in place, whilst continuing to bombard Ukraine.

“What we’ve seen today is a despicable act that has impacted on civilians going about their daily lives.”

He added: “Russia has demonstrated yet again it has no interest in peace and is intent on continuing its illegal war.

“Ireland is working with our European and international partners to support Ukraine in the face of continuing Russian aggression.

“We will continue to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”