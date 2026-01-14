Ship captain in deadly crash ‘waited’ before trying to avoid oil tanker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A container ship captain is facing accusations after a fatal collision, with a court hearing he spotted an oil tanker on his radar but waited until it was just one nautical mile away before attempting to avert disaster.

Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, was on sole watch duty when his vessel, the Solong, collided with the anchored Stena Immaculate near the Humber Estuary last March.

The Old Bailey heard that Filipino Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, who was working at the front of the Solong, died as both ships were engulfed in flames, though his body has never been found.

On Wednesday, Motin’s defence barrister, James Leonard KC, conceded there was no dispute his client failed to avoid the collision, but stated the extent of his fault would be a central issue.

The defendant had accepted he was the officer navigating the Solong alone on the bridge from 8am on the morning of the collision.

open image in gallery CCTV from the US registered oil tanker Stena Immaculate after the Solong collided with it, causing a huge fire (Department for Transport/PA)

He was aware of the Stena Immaculate via radar at least nine nautical miles away and that it was directly in the path of the Solong, Mr Leonard said.

The defendant’s ship had been on autopilot travelling at a speed of around 16 knots.

When the Solong was around three nautical miles away, Motin had visual sight of the Stena Immaculate, Mr Leonard said.

He told jurors: “The defendant will say that when he was approximately one nautical mile away from the Stena Immaculate’s position, he tried to take the Solong out of autopilot so as to attempt to change course to starboard manually, passing to the Stena Immaculate’s stern.

“There is no dispute that had he changed course in the way he intended, there would have been no collision.

“That attempt was not successful and the Solong did not change course at all.”

The barrister invited jurors to consider whether it was “reasonable” to wait until the Solong was one nautical away from the Stena Immaculate before attempting to steer away, and why he waited until that point.

open image in gallery Handout photo of Mark Angelo Pernia, in a boiler suit on a ship

Other issues were what – if anything – Motin should have done after he became aware of the Stena Immaculate when the Solong was at least nine nautical miles away but before he had actual visual sight of it around three nautical miles away.

Jurors were also invited to consider what Motin should have done when the Stena Immaculate was three nautical miles away and before it reached a distance of one nautical mile.

Detective Constance Richard Bayley was called to present prosecution evidence, including audio recordings from the Solong before and after the crash.

Jurors then viewed graphic video footage of the moment the Solong smashed into the side of the Stena Immaculate sending plumes of flame and smoke into the air.

A minute went by before Motin could be heard on audio saying: “Stena Immaculate, Stena Immaculate.”

In a recording from the Stena Immaculate, a loud crash was heard followed by American crew members shouting: “Holy shit..what just hit us…a container ship…this is no drill, this is no drill, fire fire fire, we have had a collision.”

In the background, multiple alarm bells could be heard ringing out and a ship’s horn was repeatedly sounded.

In another piece of video footage from the Solong, a male voice was heard saying: “Lord help us. Lord help us. Lord help us.”

Previously, prosecutor Tom Little KC asserted the death of Mr Pernia was “entirely avoidable”.

At the time of the crash at 9.47am last March 10, the US registered Stena Immaculate was carrying large quantities of aviation fuel which leaked out, causing both ships to be engulfed in a huge blaze when the Solong crashed into it.

Members of the Solong crew tried to search for Mr Pernia but could not access parts of the ship because of the fire.

Motin left the bridge via an outside ladder and abandoned ship.

The remaining crew left on a lifeboat before being brought to shore on a rescue boat.

The Solong, which was 130 metres long and weighed 7,852 gross tonnes, had departed Grangemouth in Scotland at 9.05pm on March 9 bound for the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The vessel, with a 14-strong crew, was carrying mainly alcoholic spirits and some hazardous substances, including empty but unclean sodium cyanide containers, the court was told.

The Stena Immaculate, with a crew of 23, was 183.2 metres long and was transporting more than 220,000 barrels of JetA1 high grade aviation fuel from Greece to the UK.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Justice Baker discharged a juror, saying he had been observed “distracting himself and not focusing himself on the evidence in the trial” on Wednesday morning.

After lunch, the judge explained to the remaining 11 jurors that he had “demonstrated an unfitness to serve on the jury”.

Motin, from Primorsky, St Petersburg, has denied manslaughter and the Old Bailey trial continues.