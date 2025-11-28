Dumfries House ready for Christmas with ‘magical’ display of decorations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staff have been putting the finishing touches to decorations at Dumfries House to ensure it looks “magical” for the festive season.

Around 15 Christmas trees are on show in rooms around the house, all decorated in different styles.

The property in East Ayrshire was saved for the nation in 2007 by a consortium led by the then Prince of Wales, and The King’s Foundation now has its headquarters there.

Visitors will be able to view the decorations at Christmas events including candlelit tours, and festive feasts and banquets.

Stuart Banks, who oversees the hospitality team at Dumfries House, said he enjoys ensuring the decorations look their best.

He said: “It’s a big operation. We have so many rooms in the house. I’ve not counted them, but I think there must be about 15 Christmas trees that go up, all with different styles.

“Every year we try and do something a little bit different around the house in the estate. It’s a process that I love.

“When the guests come here, what I’m looking for is that first impression of, ‘wow, this looks kind of other worldly, like this is magical’, and that’s what Christmas is about. It’s that kind of wow factor.

“I think our team have worked exceptionally hard this year, and they’ve had a great eye for detail.”