Virginia Giuffre wanted to use ‘Crown’s money’ to do good after Andrew payout

Prince Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Giuffre described looking forward to using the “Crown’s money to do some good” after receiving millions from the late Queen’s son in a settlement.

In her posthumous memoir, Ms Giuffre did not divulge how much she was confidentially paid in 2022, but referred to reports “that his mother, the Queen of England, had footed the bill”.

She is said to have received more than 12 million dollars from Andrew to settle her civil sexual assault case, despite the prince claiming never to have met her.

In her book Nobody’s Girl, which is being published on Tuesday amid growing pressure for Andrew to be officially stripped of his titles, Ms Giuffre wrote that, after receiving the money from the prince, she began developing her Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (Soar) foundation to combat human trafficking.

“I look forward to disseminating some of the Crown’s money to do some good,” she said.

She added: “Now that my settlement from Prince Andrew has come through, I have begun the slow process of turning my fledgling foundation, Soar, into a professionally run organisation.

“My goal is for Soar to combat human trafficking by supporting organisations that focus on prosecution, protection, and prevention.”

She said of the settlement announcement on February 15 2022: “We issued a joint statement that made clear Prince Andrew would pay me money, though the amount was kept confidential (later it was reported that his mother, the Queen of England, had footed the bill).”

Ms Giuffre said she planned to make grants to make it easier for members of the public to detect trafficking and to support victims’ recovery.

The campaigner, who died by suicide in April, said she got “more out of” Andrew than money because she had “an acknowledgement that I and many other women had been victimised and a tacit pledge to never deny it again”.

She dedicated her book to “my Survivor Sisters and to anyone who has suffered sexual abuse”.

Ms Giuffre also said Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview was like an “injection of jet fuel” for her legal team, and it raised the possibility of calling his former wife Sarah, and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie as witnesses in her legal case.

“If we deposed the princesses, his family members could potentially poke holes in his alibi,” she wrote.

Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview, which he hoped would clear his name, backfired when he said he “did not regret” his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who trafficked Ms Giuffre.

He was heavily criticised for failing to show sympathy with the sex offender’s victims.

Andrew also said he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Ms Giuffre and added he could not have had sex with her in March 2001 because he was at Pizza Express with his daughter Beatrice on the day in question.

In her final chapter, Ms Giuffre said: “I don’t regret it, but the constant telling and retelling has been extremely painful and exhausting.

“With this book, I seek to free myself from my past. From now on, anyone who wants to know about what happened can sit down with Nobody’s Girl and start reading.”

She added: “If you’ve read this far, I hope my story has moved you – to seek ways to free yourself from a bad situation, say, to stand up for someone else in need, or to simply reframe how you judge victims of sexual abuse.”

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, which he vehemently denies.