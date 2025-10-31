Virginia Giuffre’s brother would welcome meeting with King ‘with open arms’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of Virginia Giuffre said he would love to meet the King as he urged Charles to tell US President Donald Trump to “put your big boy pants on” and release the Epstein files.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has for many years been dogged by allegations he sexually abused Ms Giuffre after she was trafficked by convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The former duke has strenuously denied the allegations.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew paid millions to settle the civil sex case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

Ms Giuffre’s brother said he would welcome a conversation with the King with “open arms”.

Asked about what he would say if he was contacted by the palace about meeting the King, Sky Roberts told Sky News: “I welcome that conversation with open arms.

“I would love the opportunity to tell my sister’s story to the palace, because when you see somebody face to face, it’s one thing to see somebody on a camera, but when you see them face to face, we could really express that emotion and really get across the story that not only she holds, but also so many survivors out there.

“If the King is saying he stands with survivors and their victims, then meet with us, have a conversation with us.

“We’re real people with real stories that can effect real change and I think my sister did something unprecedented that says advocacy can effect change, advocacy can lead to justice, and it may take a long time, but I would welcome that conversation with the King with open arms.

“I’d be in London tomorrow.”

Mr Roberts said the King should tell Mr Trump to “put your big boy pants on” and release the Epstein files.

He said Charles is “setting a roadmap”, adding: “He’s setting a precedent to the rest of the world to say ‘I do stand with survivors. I am going to hold even my brother to account’.”

Speaking about the King’s decision to remove Andrew’s remaining titles, Mr Roberts said: “But it’s still, it’s not enough in the sense that he’s still walking around a free man.

“I mean, let’s not be naive that he’s not going to be living on the side of the road here, he’s still in a very, let’s say, cush spot … He should be investigated, let’s put it that way.”

Mr Roberts said he thinks the US government is “safeguarding these documents”, adding: “They have it locked away in this little Pandora’s box of people that are implicated, and we need to fully investigate them, because Prince Andrew is just one of many that need to be investigated thoroughly.

“And so I think the King should put pressure on our government. He should put pressure on President Trump. He should tell President Trump verbatim ‘President Trump, put your big boy pants on and let’s get these Epstein files released so that we can go after these monsters properly’.”

Ms Giuffre’s sister-in-law said if she was speaking to Andrew, she would ask him to think of his daughters and “come clean”.

Asked what she would say to Andrew, Amanda Roberts told Sky News: “I would say, and I said this earlier, ‘think of your daughters. They were the same age. Think of what you would do had something like this happened to them. What would you want their perpetrator to do?

“I think it’s far beyond time to come clean. You were best friends with this man and there are so many things that you could help bring to light.

“Virginia deserves that and every single survivor that has been entrapped in that sex trafficking ring deserves that from you.

“If you can give an inkling of justice, then it should be on you to do’.”