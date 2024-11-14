The Independent nominated four times in End Violence Against Women Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Independent has been nominated four times at the Write to End Violence Against Women Awards, as it leads a major campaign to tackle domestic violence.

The awards recognise journalism addressing domestic abuse with “responsibly, with sensitivity and insight”.

With one entry recognised in the Investigation category and three in the Opinion category, The Independent was the single publication with the most nominations this year.

It comes after theBrick by Brick campaign - which is fundraising to build a home for domestic abuse survivors in partnership with Refuge - has reached more than £500,000 in donations, smashing the initial £300,000 target.

The campaign has now committed to building a second home for abuse survivors as donations continue to climb.

Supporters of the project, which has raised the profile of domestic abuse survivors, include Sir Keir Starmer, the Queen, Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Be a brick, buy a brick and donate here or text BRICK to 70560 to donate £15

open image in gallery The construction of the first home is well underway ( The Independent )

Two of the articles for which The Independent was nominated were published as part of the campaign.

The first, by Hannah Shewan Stevens, recounts her experience of being discouraged from pursuing charges after she was sexually abused aged only 13. She explains why Huw Edwards’ six-month suspended sentence - which prompted outrage by many who saw it as weak - was no surprise.

The second, by Emily Sheffield, tells the story of a stalker who sent unsolicited genitalia photos before threatening Emily with rape and murder. When she took the polaroid images to the police station, officers passed the photos around the station and laughed.

Cherie Blair KC, the barrister and wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, wrote the third opinion piece nominated for an award. Significant reform of a broken legal system is necessary in order to effectively tackle abuse against women, she writes.

The Independent’s multi-award-winning health correspondent, Rebecca Thomas, was nominated in the Investigation category for her work in conjunction with Sky News’ Rob Mulhern to expose a crisis of sexual abuse in NHS psychiatric wards.

Rebecca previously won the Medical Journalists’ Association’s award for mental health story of the year for the same story, and has been nominated for numerous others.

The online award ceremony for the Write to End Violence Against Women Awards will take place on 28 November.