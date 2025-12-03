Kate sparkles in tiara designed by German-born Prince Albert for state banquet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales sparkled in a towering tiara she has never been seen in before at the German state banquet.

In a nod to the King’s guests, Kate diplomatically opted for Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, made of diamonds and rubies, which was designed for Victoria by her German-born husband Prince Albert in 1853.

Kate glittered in a purple-blue, floor length sequinned gown with asymmetric neckline and flowing cape shoulder detail by Jenny Packham for the white tie celebration at Windsor Castle in honour of German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

She also wore the late Queen’s earrings, the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Sash and Star.

Kate’s hair was down and had been restyled in her trademark wave, after she wore it straight and sleek at earlier engagements on Wednesday, including at the ceremonial welcome.

Kate’s day outfit was a black Burberry dress, teamed with a multi-strand pearl necklace, Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings, and a blue Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen coat, and a matching hat.

The Queen wore a green lace evening gown by Fiona Clare and the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara which was a favourite of the late Queen.

Camilla paired her outfit with diamond earrings, an emerald and diamond necklace and the Order of Germany sash.

The Prince of Wales wore a white tie and a Windsor tail coat, and the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George.

He was also wearing his miniature medals, Order of the Bath and the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee and Coronation medal, as well as Chest Orders of the Order of the Garter and Order of the Thistle and the Neck Order of the Order of the Bath.

Kate usually wears her go-to tiara, the Lover’s Knot, at state banquets.

The Oriental Circlet Tiara is also known as the Indian Tiara.

It was a favourite of the Queen Mother.

The large but delicate-looking piece features diamond lotus flowers and arches, and wraps itself nearly all the way around the wearer’s head.

Albert had it made as an opal tiara for Victoria in 1853 and it was said to have been inspired by a tiara made for the monarch by the East India Company in 1851 to commemorate the end of the Great Exhibition in 1851.

But Queen Alexandra later replaced the opals, which were thought unlucky, with rubies.