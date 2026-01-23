DJ Fat Tony says Nicola Peltz cried as Victoria Beckham had wedding first dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DJ Fat Tony has said Nicola Peltz Beckham was left in tears at her wedding to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham after her mother-in-law ended up having the first dance with her husband.

The DJ, who performed at the three-day wedding, went on to say that US singer Marc Anthony was on stage when he asked for “the most beautiful woman in the room” to come to the stage, with guests believing it was for Nicola’s first dance with Brooklyn.

Instead Brooklyn’s mother, former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham is said to have been called to the stage by Anthony and asked to dance with her son, prompting Nicola to leave the room crying as the two danced.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, he said: “There was no slutdropping, there was no black cat PVC catsuits, there was no Spice Girl action.

“What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage.

“Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage’.

“So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

“Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

It comes after Brooklyn made a host of claims regarding his parents, former England footballer Sir David Beckham and his wife Lady Beckham, on Monday which included that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife.

In his statement, aspiring chef and photographer Brooklyn said he does not want to “reconcile” with his family.

He said: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.

“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.

“But I believe the truth always comes out.”

He claimed Lady Beckham “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola and danced “inappropriately on me” in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more “uncomfortable or humiliated” in his life.

Brooklyn also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family and was not invited to his father’s 50th birthday party.

Earlier this week, Sir David appeared to respond to the statement, when he told US outlet CNBC’s Squawk Box: “I’ve always spoke about social media and the power of social media for the good and for the bad.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days.

“It can be dangerous, but what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.

“I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for Unicef and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.

“I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn.

“So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.”

His parents, known as Posh and Becks, have two other sons, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper.

Brooklyn, Sir David and Lady Beckham have been contacted for comment.