Why victim satisfaction with police is at historic low

Victim satisfaction with how police handle crime in England and Wales has dropped to a historic low, a new survey has revealed.

The number of people reporting seeing officers regularly on the beat in their neighbourhood is also at its lowest level since records began while confidence in the criminal justice system is continuing to decline.

The findings have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) using data from its long-running annual crime survey of people aged 16 and over.

Some 51 per cent of survey respondents who had been a victim of crime in the 12 months to March 2025 said they were either very or fairly satisfied with how the police handled the matter.

This is down from 55 per cent in the previous year and is the lowest figure since this question was first asked in 1992.

Satisfaction rose steadily between 2006/07 (58 per cent of victims) and 2013/14 (a peak of 75 per cent) but has since been on a general downward trend.

The ONS found differences in victim satisfaction by crime type, ranging from 62 per cent in the latest survey for domestic burglary and 58 per cent for violence, to 41 per cent for bicycle theft and just 26 per cent for theft from the person.

There were also differences by age, with victims aged 16 to 24 less likely to be satisfied with the police response (32 per cent) compared with those aged 45 to 54 (61 per cent), 65 to 74 (59 per cent) and 75 and over (61 per cent).

The proportion of incidents where the victim was satisfied with how the police dealt with the matter was higher when the offender was charged (95 per cent) compared with when no action was taken (36 per cent), and where the victim was kept informed by the police (77 per cent) compared with where the victim was not kept informed well (19 per cent).

On the topic of police visibility, 11 per cent of respondents in the year to March reported seeing officers or community support officers on foot patrol in their local area once a week.

This is down from 12 per cent in the previous year and is the lowest since this question was first asked in 2006/07, when it stood at 26 per cent.

The figure peaked at 39 per cent in both 2009/10 and 2010/11, since when it has been on a continued downward trend.

Ministers have committed to recruiting 13,000 more neighbourhood policing officers by 2029, with 3,000 extra recruits to be in post by spring next year.

Last Wednesday, the Home Office said every community across England and Wales has now been assigned a “named, contactable” officer to handle reports of crimes like anti-social behaviour.

The move comes to boost police visibility in town centres and ensure the public has “consistent direct links” to their local force.

The ONS found people living in urban areas were more likely to report high police visibility (13 per cent) compared with rural areas (4 per cent), while those aged 65 to 74 (5 per cent) and 75 and over (7 per cent) were less likely to report this compared with other age groups.

Some 49 per cent of all respondents gave their local police a positive rating in 2024/25, unchanged on the previous 12 months but down from 62 per cent a decade earlier in 2014/15.

This figure has been on a general downward trend in recent years, the ONS said.

People identifying as Asian (55 per cent), black (55 per cent) or other ethnic groups (57 per cent) were more likely to rate their local police positively than those identifying as white (48 per cent), while those who were aged 55 to 64 (44 per cent) and 65 to 74 (43 per cent) were less likely to provide a positive rating compared with other age groups.

When asked whether they were confident the criminal justice system as a whole was effective, 48 per cent of survey respondents said they had confidence, down from 50 per cent the previous year and the lowest figure since 2012/13.

Confidence rose from 38 per cent in 2008/09 to peak at 54 per cent in 2015/16, since when there has been a gradual decline.

People aged 16 to 24 were more likely to report being confident in the effectiveness of the criminal justice system (61 per cent) than all other age groups, while people born in the UK were less likely to be confident (43 per cent) than those born outside the country (65 per cent).