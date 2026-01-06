RAF spy plane flies over path of oil tanker pursued by America through Atlantic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An RAF spy plane appears to have flown over the path of an oil tanker in the North Atlantic after the vessel reportedly escaped the US naval blockade of Venezuela.

The Marinera, a Russian-flagged tanker previously known as the Bella 1, appears to be making its way north-east through the Atlantic, with several media reports suggesting it had avoided US President Donald Trump’s “total naval blockade” of the South American country, in place since late December.

Open source platforms which track shipping show the vessel south of Iceland and west of Ireland and Britain as of Tuesday, travelling northwards.

An RAF RC-135W Rivet Joint surveillance plane, which left RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire on Tuesday afternoon, can be seen to have flown over the same area of the Atlantic on flight tracking platforms.

The British spy plane’s flight comes after reports that US aircraft have been monitoring the tanker’s journey, with US intelligence sources telling CBS that American forces plan to intercept the ship and board it.

Downing Street has so far refused to comment on the tracking of the vessel, either by Britain or the United States.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “The US is the UK’s most important defence and security partner, and the depth of our defence relationship with the US remains an essential part of our security.

“I’m just not going to comment on speculation around operational activity, especially regarding other nations.”

The pursuit of the Marinera comes after the Trump administration’s strikes over the weekend in Venezuela, and the middle-of-the-night capture of its president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Maduro appeared in a New York court on Monday when he pleaded not guilty to “narco-terrorism” charges and claimed he was a prisoner of war.

His deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, has been sworn in as interim leader.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced pressure from his own backbenchers to be more openly critical of the US, amid suggestions Mr Trump may have broken international law.

Those critics include Dame Emily Thornberry, the chairwoman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

Among the international laws the US may have breached, if it provides no justification for the attacks, is the founding charter of the United Nations.

Article 2 of the UN Charter says all members should refrain from “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state”.

The Prime Minister has so far been reluctant to criticise the US, with Europe still looking to Washington to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

On Monday, he would only say that international law must be the “anchor” for Venezuela’s future and that it was up to the US to justify its actions.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting defended Sir Keir’s approach on Tuesday, and said the Prime Minister was focused on “how to make a challenging situation better, not worse” for both Europe’s collective security and the Venezuelan people.

He told BBC Breakfast: “What we’ve seen in Venezuela are further morbid symptoms of the disintegration of the rules-based system.

“And a world without rules is a world in which we are all less safe.”

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told MPs she had raised the importance of international law in a conversation with her US counterpart, Marco Rubio, but stopped short of saying whether the US action in Venezuela breached it.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the January 3 military action” and that the “grave” action by the US could set a precedent for future relations between nations.

The Ministry of Defence was contacted for comment.