Prince Louis mimics older brother George during VE Day parade

Prince Louis, the seven-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, playfully teased his older brother Prince George during Monday’s VE Day celebrations, capturing the attention of onlookers and social media alike.

As the two young princes watched the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial in London, Louis appeared to mimic George's mannerisms.

Cameras caught the moment Louis, seemingly amused by his brother's actions, copied the way 11-year-old George flicked his hair, then exaggeratedly smoothed down his own.

The lighthearted interaction between the two siblings quickly spread across social media, delighting royal watchers.

One joked: “Prince Louis getting ready like he’s got a royal Zoom call in 5.”

Another wrote: “That kid is going to be a real source of entertainment… as long as you’re not related to him.”

open image in gallery George, Louis, the Princess of Wales and Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace ( PA Wire )

Louis’s behaviour quickly drew comparisons to his previous high-profile appearances, including his infamous balcony mischief at Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee, where he was seen covering his ears during the flypast and making faces at the crowd.

It came as the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the King and Queen – joined veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Despite the drizzle, the family remained seated among guests at the Queen Victoria Memorial, where William was seen quietly explaining parts of the parade to Louis, who nodded along before returning his attention to George.

Louis was also seen trying to lend his father a helping hand as he brushed something off William’s jacket while watching the celebrations.

The seven-year-old, seated next to his father — who was in his military uniform — cheekily turned to him and began brushing down the shoulder of his jacket.

Queen Camilla, also present for the event on Monday, paid tribute to her family’s military history.

She wore a sapphire blue wool crepe dress and coat, accented by a brooch of the 12th Royal Lancers, her father's regiment.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales also wore a brooch fit for the occasion – an RAF wings pin.

Kate’s grandfather served in the RAF as a fighter pilot during the Second World War.