Police unveil new tool to crack down on ‘abhorrent’ vape spiking

New detection technology is being deployed across London in a concerted effort to combat vape-spiking, with operations targeting bars, clubs, and party boats.

The initiative follows serious incidents, including the hospitalisation of children as young as 14 in south-east London after cannabis products were reportedly placed in vapes, according to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell of the Metropolitan Police.

The advanced equipment, already utilised in nightclubs, festivals, concerts, and schools, enables the rapid identification of drugs such as THC or spice in suspected vapes.

This crackdown addresses a growing concern for police regarding vapes being tampered with and subsequently shared among young people or distributed in social environments.

Complementing these efforts, the Met is also employing a range of mobile drug-testing devices.

These include near infra-red detectors, supported by a mobile phone application, capable of quickly identifying controlled drugs in powders and tablets. On Thursday, Home Office minister Jess Phillips joined the force’s Marine Support Unit as they patrolled party boats at Westminster Pier, aiming to prevent and identify illicit activity on the river.

The Met received more than 2,000 allegations of spiking between March 2024 and March 2025, though the force believes the true scale of the crime to be higher due to under-reporting.

open image in gallery A near infra-red detector (left) that can test a range of powders and tablets suspected of containing controlled drugs, and a new vape spiking detector ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

The crime disproportionately affects women and girls, with 66 per cent of victims in August 2025 being female. Offenders are most active in and around busy nightlife venues, with 17% of reports linked to Westminster and the West End.

The Marine Support Unit led Operation Albenga in collaboration with the Met’s licensing teams, drugs dogs, safer transport, and central Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) team. The operation focused on party boats along the Thames, which are popular with students during Freshers Week.

Officers conducted safety checks, engaged with party-goers, and used the vape-spiking detection equipment.

These efforts follow Spiking Intensification Week, a national initiative led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and Home Office.

Mr Russell said: “Spiking is an abhorrent crime that we are tackling head on, whether it takes place in a nightclub, a private venue, or on the Thames. The ongoing trial of new vape-spiking detection kits is just one example of how we are innovating to get ahead of offenders and better protect the public.

open image in gallery A mobile phone with an app that connects to a near infra-red detector that can test a range of powders and tablets ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

“This is part of our wider commitment under the VAWG strategy to protect women and girls across London. We are working with partners in licensing, education and the night-time economy to disrupt offenders, raise awareness and, crucially, support victims.

“If you think you’ve been spiked, please come forward – being spiked is never your fault, it’s always the fault of the perpetrator. The sooner we know, the more we can do to support you, collect evidence and stop dangerous offenders from targeting others.”

He added that the force has been asked to come to schools to test vapes for drugs, saying: “We saw an appalling case in south-east London with a number of children as young as 14 years old hospitalised because cannabis products were placed into their vapes.”

Ms Phillips said: “As students across the country enjoy Freshers Week, we are determined to tackle the vile crime of spiking.

open image in gallery Love Island star Sharon Gaffka (left) speaks to Home Office Minister Jess Phillips after a briefing by the Metropolitan Police ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

“That’s why we are funding a national Spiking Intensification Week to raise awareness, support police forces to use innovative tactics, and encourage victims to report this crime.

“We are also working with bars, pubs and clubs to roll out specialist training for staff and introducing a new criminal offence for spiking to bring more perpetrators to justice.”

Ms Phillips added that the Spiking Intensification Week cost the Home Office £100,000 nationally and is “to fund, really specifically, the intensification and the assessment of what schemes work”.

Former Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka joined the Met officers and Ms Phillips on the operation, and told how she has been campaigning for legislative change after her drink was spiked five years ago.

She said she was having lunch in London with friends when she became unwell and walked to the toilets where she lost consciousness.

Ms Gaffka said she was really glad to see the new testing being used by police, adding: “I got to witness in the briefing room earlier how we’re now updating testing, because spiking has moved along, like I was drink-spiked, but I’m meeting people that are being spiked with needles, being spiked with vapes.

“If we’re not doing anything, it’s going to keep moving faster to the point where we can’t keep up with it. So that’s the kind of changes I was really glad to see today.”