Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Labour peer has called on the government to impose sanctions on the United States, labelling it a "gangster state" following its conduct in Venezuela.

Lord Sikka contended that Washington's actions contravene the UN charter, which explicitly mandates members to refrain from "the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state".

He warned that the UK Government's failure to condemn this "aggression" risks emboldening US President Donald Trump to "annex" further territories.

This concern is amplified by European anxieties regarding Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, which Donald Trump has threatened to acquire using US military force.

However, the Government has said it has no plans to impose sanctions on the US and that the suggestion is “not serious”.

Lord Sikka said: “In direct violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, the US has attacked Venezuela and kidnapped its president and his wife.

“The Prime Minister has failed to condemn the aggression and violation of international law, which will inevitably embolden Trump to annex other territories.

“Can the minister explain why the Government has not imposed sanctions on the US like it has on other gangster states for violating territorial integrity of UN member states?”

open image in gallery Lord Sikka condemned the US attack ( Prem Sikka/PA )

Responding, Foreign Office minister Baroness Chapman of Darlington said: “Because the United Kingdom Government works for the benefit of the United Kingdom’s people, and it would not be in the British interest to impose sanctions on our closest intelligence and security partner.

“This relationship goes back decades. It is deep. It is serious. My noble friend’s question, I’m afraid, is simply not serious.”

Lady Chapman told peers: “The US is the UK’s principal defence and security partner. We do not have plans to impose sanctions on the US.

“We will continue to discuss evolving situations with our US counterparts as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.”

She later added: “Nobody would be more pleased about the United Kingdom and the United States having that kind of fracture in our relationship than Vladimir Putin.”

Independent crossbench peer Lord Singh of Wimbledon said the US is acting like a “school bully”.

Lord Singh, who is known as a presenter of the Thought for the Day segment on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, said: “The American action against Venezuela is reminiscent of the school playground, where the leader of our gang, to whom we’ve pledged loyalty, begins to act like the school bully.”

open image in gallery Lord Singh of Wimbledon said the US is acting like a “school bully” ( AFP/Getty )

Lady Chapman responded: “No. In all of this, I think the thing that matters the most and that is often lost in these exchanges, is that the people of Venezuela have been badly served and abused for many years.

“They deserve a government that puts them first, and that government they have not had. We have not had a legitimate government in Venezuela for some time.

“There is the prospect of that happening. I think it is a good thing that Nicolas Maduro is no longer responsible for running Venezuela.”

Former Green Party leader Baroness Bennett of Manor Castle said the US is “displaying total disrespect for international law in its actions in Venezuela and threatening the right of self-determination of the people of Greenland and sovereignty of Denmark”.

She asked: “Is the idea of the West as a geopolitical unit, linking the US, Europe and other nations in a set of shared values and principles now dead?”

Lady Chapman replied: “No, clearly not, and our position on Greenland has been made very forcefully by the Prime Minister and our allies.

“It is for the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark to determine the future of Greenland.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the Lords, Lord Purvis of Tweed, told peers that the UK’s diplomatic presence in Caracas was “very close to where those bombs landed”.

Given that the UK was not informed in advance of the US’ intention of bombing the Venezuelan capital, he asked whether the Government has “complained” to the US about that.

Lady Chapman said: “Our team in Caracas is now out of crisis mode. They’re back working. I’ve received updates from them today, and I’ll continue to do so.

“They are safe. They’re well. They’re doing their jobs ably, as they have been able to do for the last few years.”