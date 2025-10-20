University tuition fees in England to rise with inflation for next two years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Undergraduate tuition fee caps are set to rise in line with inflation for the next two academic years, the Education Secretary has confirmed.

Bridget Phillipson announced the change in a statement to the House of Commons, preceding the release of the Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper.

The government intends to legislate for future automatic increases to tuition fee caps, linked to quality, when parliamentary time allows.

Maintenance loans will also see an annual uplift, tied to forecast inflation.

“We will not allow institutions who don’t take quality seriously to make their students pay more. Charging full fees will be conditional on high quality teaching, balancing stability for universities with fairness for students and for taxpayers,” Ms Phillipson said.

“So within this white paper, is a challenge to our universities to build on what makes them great, to drive up access, to drive out low quality provision, to improve collaboration and to push forward innovation, to deliver the research breakthroughs that will revitalize our economy and to feed that energy back into our local communities.”

Domestic university fees were increased in line with inflation to £9,535 starting from this academic year after being frozen since 2017. Maintenance loans were also increased in line with inflation.

The white paper also includes the announcement that new vocational qualifications called V levels will be introduced to sit alongside A and T Levels, replacing other qualifications.

The new vocational qualifications have been welcomed by several school and college leaders, but the Sixth Form Colleges Association said they will not feel the gap left by the range of applied general qualifications, which include BTECs.

The government has also announced a new English and maths qualification targeted at students with lower attainment that will act as a stepping stone to better prepare them to resit their GCSEs in these subjects.

The current resit rule, which requires students who do not achieve a grade 4 in GCSE English and maths to resit post-16, is regularly criticised by sector leaders.

Ms Phillipson announced at Labour conference in September that maintenance grants would be reintroduced for students on courses deemed to support the industrial strategy, funded by a new levy on international students.

Initial reports when a levy was first proposed in the immigration white paper suggested it would be 6 per cent.

Analysis by policy consultancy Public First suggested a 6 per cent levy could lead to a loss of 77,000 international students in the first five years and a £2.2 billion loss over that time in international fee income.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in his conference speech the government would replace the target for 50 per cent to go to university with a target for two-thirds to be in higher education, further education or a gold standard apprenticeship by age 25.

In her statement on Monday, Ms Phillipson said: “To compete in this changing world, we need to nurture a much broader range of talent. So as the Prime Minister has announced, we have a new ambition, no longer just half.”

The government has also said it will invest nearly £800 million from its spending review settlement into supporting 16 to 19-year-olds next year, and will open 14 new Technical Excellence Colleges.

She added she wants to see universities working with colleges to deliver more level four and five qualifications.

Ms Phillipson added that the government will introduce a new guarantee for any 16 or 17-year-old not in education or training to automatically get a place at a local provider.

Universities across the UK are facing financial challenges, with many having announced redundancies or cost-cutting measures.

More than two in five forecast a deficit for 2024/25 in data released in May.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle told the PA news agency last month the universities sector “cannot recover to become what it looked like in the 2010s.

“It has to recover in a way that is fit for the 2030s.”