Retired banker hits halfway mark in bid to run 200 marathons around coast

A retired banker who is striving to become the first man over the age of 60 to run the entire coastline of mainland Britain completed his 100th consecutive day of running.

Steve James, 65, has reached the halfway point of his goal to run 200 marathons in 200 days, while researchers at the University of Exeter monitor the impact on his body.

Mr James set off from Topsham, Devon on April 16 and will end his feat there after running anticlockwise around the coast for seven months.

He currently runs for around six hours each day, occasionally staying with his wife in their camper van, or in various accommodation.

“Reaching the halfway stage is a milestone I could only have dreamed of when I set off 100 days ago,” he said as he marked the milestone by running from Oban to Craobh Haven .

“There have been points where I didn’t know if I’d make it, but I’ve proved to myself I’m capable of pushing beyond my limits, both physical and mental.

“It’s overwhelming looking back on what I’ve achieved.

“I feel so proud of myself and hope I can inspire others over 60, that you are never too old to attempt the impossible no matter how ridiculous it seems.”

Mr James, a father of five, has already faced his share of hardships on his journey, running through harsh weather conditions, closed footpaths, severely blistered feet, and a gout flare-up resulting in a trip to hospital.

The Exeter research team assessed him before his departure and continue to monitor him throughout this challenge.

They are studying his calorie intake, blood, oxygen and muscle measurements to examine the effect of such an extreme sport on the body.

“By the end of this challenge, the scientists will have more insight into how far a 65-year-old person can push their body,” Mr James, who lives and trains on Dartmoor, said.

“Of all the challenges I’ve done, this is the most extreme and the biggest stretch.”

At this stage the team has seen no adverse effects of this high-endurance challenge in the blood samples which are being used to measure hormone fluctuations, inflammation and overall health.

Mr James has lost weight although this was a likely result the researchers anticipated because of his extreme calorie output.

Dr Freyja Haigh, nutritional physiology researcher at the University of Exeter, said: “Having reached this point would be an incredible achievement for anyone, but doing it in your 60s is a whole different ballgame.

“What Steve is doing really challenges the stereotypes of ageing and redefines what’s possible later in life.

“It’s also fascinating in terms of the science; Steve gives us a real insight into how this type of endurance affects the body of an older person.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with him so far and I can’t wait to see how he gets on in this next stage.

“We’re currently tracking Steve’s energy intake and expenditure in order to assess any changes in body mass, which is to be expected with this very physical challenge.

“We’re unsure at the moment if Steve’s weight loss is from fat or muscle mass. I’m hoping to visit him in the near future to take muscle thickness measurements at multiple points on the body to compare with those we took before he left.”

Throughout his life, Mr James has loved physical challenges, from taking part in Ten Tors hiking challenge while at school, to cycling around the world in 220 days in 2019.

The record for running the British coastline is held by Nick Butter, who completed the feat in 128 days at the age of 31. But Mr James is the first person over 60 to attempt the feat.