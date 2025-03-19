Coffee-making robot ‘glimpse into future where intelligent machines commonplace’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An AI-powered robot that can make cups of coffee in a busy kitchen provides a glimpse into “a future where increasingly intelligent machines are commonplace”, a new study suggests.

The robot was developed by a team at the University of Edinburgh, who said it was capable of carrying out “skilful interactions” with objects and people, and adapting to unforeseen events.

Traditionally, robots have relied on pre-programmed actions and responses, meaning they are good at working in tightly-controlled settings such as factories but struggle in less predictable places such as kitchens.

Researchers said the robot, which consists of a robotic arm with seven movable joints, is able to interact with its surroundings in a “more human-like way” thanks to cutting-edge AI, sensitive sensors and fine-tuned motor skills.

The team explained the process by which the robot was able to make a cup of coffee in an “unpredictable” kitchen setting.

It begins, they said, with the robot interpreting verbal instructions and analysing its surroundings.

Next it searches the kitchen to find a mug by working out how to access drawers with opening mechanisms it has not encountered before.

Finally, it measures and mixes ground coffee from a jar with water from a kettle.

The researchers said the technology behind the robot meant it could adapt to unforeseen events, such as if someone bumped or moved the mug unexpectedly while it was working.

They said the study showed the “power” of combining AI and robotics, with developments in these areas having previously taken place largely independently of each other.

Study lead Ruaridh Mon-Williams, from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics, said: “We are glimpsing a future where robots with increasingly advanced intelligence become commonplace.

“Human intelligence stems from the integration of reasoning, movement and perception, yet AI and robotics have often advanced separately.

“Our work demonstrates the power of combining these approaches and underscores the growing need to discuss their societal implications.”

The research, published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, was supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.