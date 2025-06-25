University vice-principal ‘asked to leave’ after raising concerns, MSPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Holyrood minister has told how she was “frozen out” in a senior post at the University of Dundee and then “asked to leave” after raising concerns over its finances.

Baroness Wendy Alexander, who served as a vice-principal at the university for almost a decade, said by September 2024 she was “worried about the cash flow”.

In a submission to MSPs examining the financial problems at the university – which is seeking to cut staff as part of efforts to deal with a £35 million deficit – she added: “Within a month I had been asked to leave.”

Baroness Alexander, a former MSP who was a minister in the Labour-led Scottish executive, said a former principal had “made clear” he “wanted me to leave in early October 2024”.

She added this was shortly after she had restated concerns at a retreat attended by senior figures in the university executive group.

In a written submission to Holyrood’s Education Committee, she told how she had raised concerns in writing on “financial management issues” – although she said taking such action was a “lonely experience”.

Baroness Alexander said she was “told not to interfere” in such areas.

She added she “felt punished for speaking out” but insisted she had chosen “not to be bought off”.

Baroness Alexander said she had “declined the offer of overseas trips at the university’s expense to be followed by a generous settlement payment” – claiming this “seemed unethical and morally wrong”.

She also told how she was “progressively frozen out of meetings” and had her objectives changed, claiming also that data was “withheld” from her after she “challenged the absence/adequacy of financial information in September 24”.

Her submission was published as the committee continues to take evidence from former senior figures at Dundee University over its financial plight.

On Tuesday, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth announced the Scottish Government is using special powers to award £40 million to the institution.

Meanwhile Baroness Alexander said: “The University of Dundee deserves to recover and continue a proud tradition of teaching and research.

“I hope the committee’s deliberations can aid that outcome.”