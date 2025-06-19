University principal and senior staff quit after report on finances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The interim principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Dundee and two senior members of its governing body have stepped down following a report into the institution’s financial deterioration.

The investigation into the university’s finances was ordered after it announced there could be hundreds of job losses as it struggles to deal with a £35 million deficit.

Key findings from the report for the Scottish Funding Council include poor financial judgment, inadequate management and reporting, and lack of agility by leadership in responding to a fall in income.

Interim principal and vice-chancellor Professor Shane O’Neill has announced he is stepping down in the wake of the report.

He said: “It is with a very heavy heart, having committed myself fully to the recovery process over these past months, that I have decided to step aside from my position and will be leaving the university.

“It is important that the university can move on and I recognise that this will be easier with new leadership.”

The university also said Tricia Bey, acting chairwoman of the university court, and Carla Rossini, convenor of the finance and policy committee, who were both due to step down this summer, are now bringing this forward and leaving with immediate effect.