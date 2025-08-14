Great British pentathlete to study astrophysics while pursuing Olympics dream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Great British pentathlete is to study astrophysics at university while aiming to compete in the Olympic Games, having achieved high A-level grades.

Sebastian Forrest, 18, from Gloucestershire, studied at Millfield School and is celebrating his results – an A* in Maths, A in Physics (Engineering), and B grades in Further Maths and Chemistry.

He will now go on to study astrophysics at the University of Bath while aiming to participate in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032.

Millfield School said Seb was the youngest elite modern pentathlete on the world-class programme, gaining UK Sport funding, at the age of 17.

The athlete has also represented Team GB in international appearances, competing in U17, U19, Junior and Senior events.

Seb earned multiple podium finishes, including winning gold at the 2024 European Cup in Barcelona.

His performance there led to his selection to represent Great Britain at competitions including the Senior Hungarian Open, U19 European Championships, U19 World Championships in Lithuania, and the Junior U22 World Championships in Hungary.

Speaking of his decision to attend Millfield for sixth form, he said: “I joined Millfield because having everything on campus made training and studying much easier.

“With dedicated sport specialist coaches for each discipline, I knew I was in the perfect environment to succeed.”

Seb is passionate about maths and physics, with his interest in space leading him to pursue an astrophysics degree.

Alongside his studies, he will continue to compete at elite level in modern pentathlon.

Antonia Cord, head of modern pentathlon at Millfield, said: “We are incredibly proud of Seb and all he has achieved.

“His work ethic and commitment to both sport and academics are remarkable.

“He genuinely enjoys the challenge of balancing both, and that’s what makes him stand out. We look forward to seeing him continue his journey in modern pentathlon beyond Millfield and wish him every success in the future.”